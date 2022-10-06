If your birthday is today: Keep your focus on running a cost-efficient operation. Preparation will set you apart from anyone trying to outmaneuver you. Turn something you enjoy doing into a service.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Don't wait for someone to get the better of you. Put everything you've got into what you are trying to achieve. Don't waste time on deadbeats.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Don't let uncertainty hold you back. Ask questions and discover what's possible. Don't let negativity stand between you and what you want. Be willing to compromise if necessary.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Don't send mixed messages. Be frank, offer facts and don't sugarcoat information if you want to get things done correctly.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Think about how to stretch your money. A domestic change that lowers your overhead will ease stress and encourage you to find other ways to save money. Simplify your daily routine.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Keep working toward your goal and enjoy the fruits of your labor when you reach your destination.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Refuse to let others unnerve you. Angry flare-ups will put a wedge between you and someone you love.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Simplify your life. Stop the chaos and put things in order. Take the initiative to do something your way, and others will see the merit.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Take nothing for granted. Leave nothing to chance, and don't risk money, health or contracts. Revise what isn't working for you anymore.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Put yourself and your talents on the line and do what you do best. Opportunities are apparent if you present what you have to offer.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Work quietly behind closed doors. Minimal interference will be crucial if you want to get things done. A change will impact a situation.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Socializing and attending reunions, conferences or seminars will motivate you to enjoy life more. Concentrate on updating your look.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Take a moment to digest what's happening, and you'll find it easier to come up with a solution. Don't fuel the fire when a forward-thinking plan is what you need.
