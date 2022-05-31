Spring has sprung and the signs of it are all around. Flowers are blooming, the bees are buzzing and the wildlife around us is active. With all of that activity comes increased calls about injured and potentially abandoned wildlife.
It is tempting to bring that injured or orphaned wild animal into your house and attempt to nurse it back to health, especially if it was the accidental victim of lawnmowing or tree trimming. Resist that temptation.
If you find an injured or truly orphaned wild animal, you should contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator. Most local wildlife is protected by state law, and most birds are protected by federal law.
To be a licensed wildlife rehabilitator requires going through a mentorship program with an experienced rehabilitator, specialized training and inspections by state or federal inspectors. State and federal permits might be needed, especially if dealing with any migratory bird.
Wildlife rehabilitators are volunteers, donating time and resources for caring for these animals. There is not a lot in the way of government financial support, so rehabbers generally rely on donations to assist with caring for these animals.
Wildlife rehabilitators can be challenging to find. An internet search could yield results. However, you might have to travel to get the wild patient to someone who can help. A useful website resource that can be used anywhere in the country is Animal Help Now (ahnow.org).
So, what should you do when you find potentially injured or abandoned wildlife?
Leave it alone
A large number of the calls that rehabilitators get regarding potentially orphaned or injured wildlife end up being wild animals who are just fine.
When they first leave the nest, fledging birds might be mistaken as having some kind of injury when they are just taking a few days to learn how to fly.
If it is a bird that isn’t fully feathered and is truly too young to be out of the nest, do your best to locate the nest and replace the chick. It is a myth that bird parents will abandon their chicks if they smell human on them. The vast majority of birds don’t have a good sense of smell.
If you can’t find the nest, put the baby in a protected spot where you found it and watch for the parents to come for it. Birds are more likely to abandon chicks if there is a lot of activity around the nest or chicks, so stay away from areas with known nests. If no parent comes to feed the baby after an hour or two of not being disturbed, contact a wildlife rehabilitator that specializes in birds.
Baby mammals often are just fine as well. Though they look ridiculously tiny and vulnerable, those fully furred bunnies hopping around in the yard are old enough to be on their own. That adorable fawn that is curled up on your yard is just fine. The mom decided that would be a good place to leave her fawn for the day and will be back for it.
The best thing you can do for any wildlife that you see is to keep your distance, protect them from what you can (such as keeping pets indoors and away from the area), and observe them.
If you notice something that just doesn’t seem right, the best thing to do is to leave that animal alone until you can talk to a wildlife rehabilitator or other resource such as a conservation officer.
Keep yourself safe
While this goes along with the previous advice, it is very important to not overlook your safety and that of other people around you when interacting with wildlife.
The recent report regarding the rabid fox in Washington, D.C., that exposed nearly a dozen people to rabies is just one example of the ways we can contract diseases from, or be injured by, wild animals.
If you are concerned about how a wild animal is behaving, keep your distance and contact a professional to see what their recommendations are once they are more familiar with the situation.
Do not feed them
One of our first instincts when finding wildlife that needs our help is to try to feed them something.
Far more often than not, we do not have the appropriate food items for them and can make matters worse if we try to feed them. If you do have to transport a wild animal to a rehabilitator, follow their instructions for handling and fight that urge to feed the animal.
Protect wildlife in many ways
One of the best things you can do to help wildlife in your area is to do what you can to support them. Consult with the Department of Natural Resources and groups like the local Master Gardeners to find out what native plants provide the best food and cover for our native wildlife. Keep cats indoors. Offer water sources that are clean. Reduce the use of pesticides. Dispose of garbage properly and make sure trash cans are secure so that wild animals can’t access them.
And remember those licensed wildlife rehabilitators and conservation groups in your charitable giving.
