Thursday, Feb. 13
Free movie: “Ford v Ferrari.” 6 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. A 2019 sports drama about the designer and driver who build a race car for Ford Motor Co. Rated PG-13. Free popcorn to the first 100 attendees. Details: www.dubuque.lib.ia.us.
Friday, Feb. 14
Eagle Ridge Resort and Spa Annual Winter Carnival, Galena, Ill. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. through Sunday, Feb. 16; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17. Glow shows, snowshoe races, hay wagon ridges, bounce house, princess makeovers, snow art, hot cocoa, chili, winter-themed arts and crafts and more. Details: www.eagleridge.com.
Readings and Tunes: Pal-entines and other Loves, Lost & Found. 8 p.m. The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. An evening centered around love in all of its forms. Curated readings from local authors, music and an open mic. Details: tiny.cc/haljjz.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Fifth Annual Arts Mineral Point (Wis.) Member Art Show. 2-6 p.m., Masonic Lodge No. 1, 304 High St. View the work of local artists. Details: www.artsmp.org.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Dyersville (Iowa) Pop-Up Art Gallery. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., ReMax/Old Schuster Hardware Building, 248 First Ave. See a display of work by local artists. Coupons and business vouchers will be available. Details: 563-599-0649.