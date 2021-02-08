It’s February — American Heart Month — a time when the nation spotlights heart disease, the top killer of Americans. For that reason, I thought it would be relevant to write a column about heart health.
I started a health and wellness podcast with another Northwestern University colleague titled, “The Monk and the Hedonist.” It is available for download worldwide on Apple podcasts and Spotify.
We recently had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Joel Kahn. Kahn is one of the world’s top cardiologists and is known as America’s healthy heart doc. He’s been a guest on many popular podcasts, including Joe Rogan and Rich Roll. During our 75-minute conversation, we discussed the best tests for assessing heart health, the optimal diet, exercise and more.
I’ve summarized our conversation into five strategies for a healthy heart:
1. Get a heart calcium scan and get your lipoprotein, Lp(a), levels checked. The best way to prevent premature cardiac death is to detect it early. One of the most powerful ways to detect cardiac disease is through a preventative coronary artery heart calcium scan starting around the age of 45.
So, what is a heart calcium scan? It is a simple CT of the heart performed without injection of any materials that permits the easy identification of calcification (plaque) in the three heart arteries.
Calcium comprises about 20% of plaque in arteries but is such a different density than the rest of the heart that even small amounts show up like a beacon of illness without exercise, IV placement or sedation.
A software program permits a score, called the Agatson score, to be calculated with zero being the best result and numbers in the tens, hundreds and even thousands indicating increasing burdens of calcified heart artery plaque.
Research studies have indicated that the heart calcium score is the most accurate way to detect silent heart disease and also the strongest predictor of future cardiac events like heart attack and death.
Lipoprotein(a) is a cholesterol that’s physically and structurally similar to low-density lipoprotein, what’s commonly called LDL or “bad” cholesterol.
Unfortunately, Lp(a) doesn’t easily show up on standard cholesterol tests and requires a separate screening. Just like LDL, Lp(a) swims through your bloodstream and delivers proteins, fats and cholesterol to organs throughout your body. Too much Lp(a) leads to a buildup of fatty deposits on your artery walls. Lp(a) also interrupts your body’s ability to break up blood clots, so people with elevated Lp(a) are at risk of developing dangerous blood clots.
Approximately 20% of the world has elevated Lp(a), which leads to a 400% increase in heart disease compared to having normal Lp(a) levels.
2. Make it a goal to exercise at least 30 minutes per day. A good protocol would be to walk/run on a treadmill, recumbent bike or rowing machine — followed by about 10 minutes of weight lifting.
During that period, incorporate 10-12 minutes of high-intensity interval training. This typically includes a two-minute warm-up of fast walking on the treadmill, followed by eight minutes of intervals—running all-out for 30 seconds, followed by 30 seconds of walking, followed by a two-minute cooldown of slow walking.
High-intensity training increases cardiorespiratory fitness, builds muscle and reduces inflammation and insulin resistance (which promotes diabetes). Important: This type of exercise is strenuous, so check with your doctor before trying it.
3. Start doing yoga. Yoga has been proven to reduce atrial fibrillation, reduce blood pressure and improve heart rate variability.
Yoga reduces the frequency of atrial fibrillation. Atrial fibrillation is the most common cardiac rhythm disturbance and leads to frequent office and hospital visits, costing millions (if not billions) of health care dollars. It’s an unpredictable disorder of the heart rhythm and can interfere with work, vacations and family gatherings when out of control.
Recently, patients with intermittent AF were studied for three months as a baseline and then followed for three more months while practicing yoga twice per week for 60 minutes.
During the three months of yoga practice, episodes of AF dropped in frequency and patients rated their quality of life as better. There also were decreases in blood pressure and resting heart rate. Patients up to age 80 were studied.
Yoga is good for people with high blood pressure. High blood pressure or hypertension effects millions of people worldwide and can result in heart disease, stroke and kidney failure.
The usual therapy is medication and dietary changes. Recently, 50 patients with hypertension participated in a yoga practice for 15 days, lasting two hours each session.
Cardiac function was assessed before and after this training. After practicing yoga for two weeks, the resting heart rate, systolic and diastolic blood pressures were significantly reduced.
A comparison group that did not do the training did not experience these beneficial trends.
Yoga also reduces stress. The autonomic nervous system silently controls the function of the heart rate and blood pressure.
A heart that is healthy demonstrates a wide swing in heart rate and blood pressure during inspiration and expiration and a disease heart shows little of this variability, a measurement called heart rate variability.
That variability is influenced by the two parts of the autonomic nervous system: The parasympathetic and sympathetic nervous system.
Scientists compared heart rate variability in long-term practitioners of yoga compared to matched controls who did not practice yoga. The variability was increased in the yoga practitioners, and they showed less sympathetic tone (stress, adrenaline) and more parasympathetic tone (relaxation, vagal). Their cardiac response to day-to-day stress was improved with yoga.
4. Eat more plants, less meat. The longest-living populations around the world have a primarily plant-based diet, with meat being a very small percentage. There is increasing evidence that meat might actually accelerate our aging by increasing several inflammatory markers within our body.
A recent Cleveland clinic study revealed that red meat is very high in a carnitine and egg yolks are very high in choline. For example, 4 ounces of cooked beef steak has 56 to 162 mg of carnitine, while by contrast, a half cup of asparagus has 0.1 mg.
The researchers reported that the intestinal bacteria of omnivores converted carnitine (and choline) into a chemical called TMAO that gets into the bloodstream and directly adds plaque to arteries.
In fact, they showed patients with the most advanced heart disease had the highest blood levels of TMAO. By contrast, vegetarians and vegans did not convert carnitine to TMAO and were protected by different gut bacteria.
5. Get enough sleep. People who sleep at least seven hours per night are 43% less likely to have a fatal heart attack than those who get by on six hours or less.
Stop drinking caffeinated beverages at least 10 hours before bedtime (this means that you have nothing with caffeine after 1 p.m.) and usually stop eating three hours before bed — active digestion makes it harder to fall asleep and increases night time awakenings.
You can listen to the entire interview on Apple podcasts and Spotify.
“The Monk and the Hedonist” is a podcast that explores resilience and all that goes into that from physical to cognitive to emotional health. The show is hosted by Dr. Deepti Agarwal, a board certified anesthesiologist and pain management physician, and Dr. Bobby Koneru, a board certified Radiation Oncologist and TEDx Speaker.
Tune in weekly as we talk to world experts, peak performers and influencers on the topics of longevity, neuropsychology and functional and integrative medicine.