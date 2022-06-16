Site: Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Cost: $22 for adults in advance, $13 for students in advance; $25 for adults at the door, $15 for students at the door. Tickets can be purchased from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday, at Ohnward Fine Arts Center, by calling 563-652-9815, or by visiting ohnwardfineartscenter.com; Osterhaus Pharmacy; Maquoketa State Bank; Hartig Drug in Preston, Iowa; and the Bellevue (Iowa) Pharmacy.
Tidbits
The Clauson Family Music Show features 1950s and 1960s rock, country, jazz, blues, swing, bluegrass, ragtime and gospel.
The show is based in Coloma, Wis., where it’s performed regularly at Clauson’s Barn Theatre. The show also has traveled regionally at performing arts centers, theaters and festivals.
The show features Cody, Brittney and Brent Clauson, in addition to musicians from Wisconsin.
Cody headlines the show and is featured on vocals, guitar and tenor banjo. He began playing the tenor banjo when he was 3 and grew up learning music from his father, Brent. Cody studied music at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. In addition to performing for the Clauson Family Music Show, Cody also headlines the Cody Clauson Trio.
His sister, Brittney, also is featured on double bass and vocals. Brittney is a 2010 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration and music. She studied classical and jazz bass. Upon graduation, she took over full-time management of the Clauson Family Music Show and also travels with the Cody Clauson Trio.
Brent, a multi-instrumentalist, grew up learning music from his grandfather and continued to study under different teachers throughout his career. He serves as the musical director for the Clauson Family Music Show, in addition to traveling with the Cody Clauson Trio.
The show also features youth performers who are the top music students of Brent.
