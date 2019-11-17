If your birthday is today: Learn all you can, apply what you know and educate your supporters. Don’t walk away from a leadership position. Your input can and will make a difference. Strength will be required, and respect will be your reward. Recognize your uniqueness as an attribute, not as a hindrance.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Absorb information and constructively use what you discover. What you produce will inspire you to explore new possibilities. Creative input will lead to an exciting partnership.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Be careful where you leave your cash or possessions. Someone you least expect will use what you tell them against you. For best results, focus on love and romance.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Your emotions will force you to make a change. Don’t stop until you are satisfied with the results you get. A personal change will lead to a professional decision.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Go over important personal papers, make adjustments or update documents that are about to expire. Do something to improve your health. Sign up for a program that will encourage personal gain.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20): Let your intellect take charge, and put your emotions on the back burner. It’s essential to do what’s right and to refuse to let outside influences lead you astray. Moderation is encouraged.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Spend time sorting out what you want to do next with someone you trust to offer solid advice. A romantic evening will help alleviate uncertainty.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Time spent at home with the people you love will encourage better relationships. Raising important issues might not only lead to a heated discussion, but it also will help resolve problems.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Offer to do only what’s feasible. If someone tries to guilt you into doing something you cannot afford or shouldn’t do, have enough sense to walk away. Do what’s in your best interest.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): You have plenty to offer. Get involved in a debate that will bring about change. Your experience will carry weight, and your articulate way of expressing your views will be impressive.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t dwell on what isn’t working for you. Get out with friends who share your interests and enjoy what life has to offer. Today is about living in the moment.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): What you have to say will affect the outcome of a situation you face. Stick to a moderate lifestyle and set a good example. Protect your possessions.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): If you want to change, begin with yourself. Update your appearance, take control of your health and share something special with a loved one. Romance is in the stars.