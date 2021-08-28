I don’t have many long thoughts, as in books or even chapters, but I have lots of short thoughts, a phrase or bullet point.
Sometimes, a hymn’s verse or title just rolls with me as I drive or walk. This week, I’ve been ambling along with “Take a ‘word’ with you as you go.”
A “word” can do a lot for us. It encourages, spurs us on and lifts our spirits. Some days, a man passes me as I walk. I have no idea who he is, but he always says something spirit filled: “Keep it up,” “Go for it” or “You’ve got it.”
I smile and quicken my careful steps.
I often recall a parade of favorite Saints with their favored life mantras. St. Francis might tell us: “Declutter; keep it simple.” St. Mother Teresa would affirm: “Meet Christ in everyone.” St. Cecelia would encourage: “Carry a hymn in your heart.” And St. John: “Take the ‘Word’ with you.“
I most often carry that “Word” from John’s Gospel, the “Word made flesh.”
That “Word” (we are told) is Jesus, God’s Son, who became one with us and does walk with us. So we are encouraged spiritually to imitate those who discovered (for themselves) a good way of life with their directional “word” or, even better, to befriend The Word with His life-giving heart secrets.
For many years, Scripture has held something of a magical place for me. Buying my first Bible at 17, I chose it because Jesus’ words were printed in red. That very tattered book has become a good friend through the decades.
Two words still jump off the page, are rich in meaning and easy to pocket: Abide and behold.
We don’t hear the word abide much in American parlance. It’s a biblical word, God’s abiding in the world, in others and in us. It’s a oneness and union of all we are with all God is. It is something to sit with, mull over and wonder about — just a friendly companion and great company.
It brings God’s peacefulness to our center.
Behold is another, seldom-used word in everyday conversation but Scripture is filled with it. It means: Pause, watch, listen or notice. Or contemporarily, hello, heads up, take note or listen up. It invites us to “be” — be present, slow down, connect and “hold” the moment, the beauty, the inspiration and the surprise. It’s God’s ask or God’s presence in what is before us; the beauty, the mess, the pain, the joy.
If we seek to, or learn to abide with, then we can begin to behold often. It is the great joy of life. To abide is God’s accompaniment within; to behold is seeing as God sees all that is out there.
Wondering whether some “word” of mine might be worthy of this space, I often turn to the Sunday Scriptures. And “behold” Sunday’s word from James: “Humbly welcome the Word that has been planted in you.”
So, be sure to take the “Word” with you as you go and turn life and all you encounter toward God.