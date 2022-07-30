I belong to several faith-sharing groups in which we share our thoughts and insights on diverse topics of interest. What has been beneficial is the supportive environment and the presence of others who have similar interests in enriching ourselves spiritually.
As for many of us, we are in all kinds of groups — families, work, schools, organizations, book clubs, neighborhoods — you name it. We also are involved nationally and globally in that we learn of the plight of others, as well as the good that has happened to one another.
In other words, we are connected with each other — those we know and those who we have not personally met.
We know that when we interrelate with one another, we get things done. We also affirm one another and receive affirmation. We use our skills and abilities to help one another.
We humans are not only connected with each other, but also the world of nature is linked. Eagles mate for life. We have clusters of sparrows and wrens who gather en masse at our feeder, geese flock together, ants form colonies, packs of wolves gather. All of creation is interrelated.
Native Americans live in a tribal enclave where they support and share what they have with each other.
“Lastly, there is only one important law,” the Sioux leader Black Elk wrote to his people in 1907, “to love one another; so then, we have always known one basic law that we have heard over and over, that a good man always has the Great Spirit in our hearts toward one another and to be thankful for each other; so for you we are here. We are all related.”
The Bible attests to the creation of community. It is recorded in Scripture that God related to a person, Moses, to lead the people out of Egypt to the Promised Land. But it was for the people of Israel. Again, David was chosen to lead the people — not for his self but for the good of the people. The prophets like Amos, Isaiah, Jeremiah, Hosea called on the people to be a community. Scripture is filled with the call and need for a people to unite and be one. God speaks to individuals for the sake of community.
Yet, in spite of nature, Scripture, Native Americans upholding a communal life together, we are interrupted and distracted by ruptures in our relationships. Joan Chittister, OSB, names it a paradox: I want to be interdependent and form unity but also independent to be myself. It is a pull away from a “together living with each other.” We want to be independently doing our own thing and yet we need others with us.
Thomas Merton, a Trappist monk, in his book, “No Man Is An Island,” unravels the paradox. “We cannot find ourselves within ourselves, but only in others, yet at the same time before we can go out to others we must first find ourselves. We must forget ourselves in order to become truly conscious of who we are. The best way to love ourselves is to love others, yet we cannot love others unless we love ourselves since it is written, ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’” (Mark: 12:31).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.