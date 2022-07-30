I belong to several faith-sharing groups in which we share our thoughts and insights on diverse topics of interest. What has been beneficial is the supportive environment and the presence of others who have similar interests in enriching ourselves spiritually.

As for many of us, we are in all kinds of groups — families, work, schools, organizations, book clubs, neighborhoods — you name it. We also are involved nationally and globally in that we learn of the plight of others, as well as the good that has happened to one another.

Email Marci at blumm@osfdbq.org.

