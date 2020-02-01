SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sinsinawa Mound, 585 County Road Z, will host “What I Stand for is What I Stand On: A Retreat on Wendell Berry,” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29.
Participants will celebrate Berry’s life and words and delve into his importance through talks, discussion, silence and contemplative time outdoors (weather permitting).
The registration deadline is Friday, Feb. 21. The cost is $50. For more information, call 608-748-4411, email eric.anglada@gmail.com or visit www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.