News in your town

Ask Amy: Wife can't seem to separate the twins

Swenson: No one knows what Jesus would do today

Pastor's fight against KKK becomes movie that could aid battle

Tis the season for believers to put this into practice

Author tour for controversial 'American Dirt' is canceled

YOUR HOROSCOPE: January 31

Opening this weekend

Concert preview: Classical Blast to bring fusion of sound to Ohnward

Play preview: 'The Princess and the Peas' to explore what it means to be super

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Put your tongue on a diet (to improve your sleep)