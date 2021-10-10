Hardcover fiction
1. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr, Scribner
2. Harlem Shuffle, Colson Whitehead, Doubleday
3. Bewilderment, Richard Powers, Norton
4. Beautiful World, Where Are You, Sally Rooney, FSG
5. The Last Graduate, Naomi Novik, Del Rey
6. Apples Never Fall, Liane Moriarty, Holt
7. Matrix, Lauren Groff, Riverhead Books,
8. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
9. Under the Whispering Door, TJ Klune, Tor
10. The Man Who Died Twice, Richard Osman, Pamela Dorman Books
11. The Madness of Crowds, Louise Penny, Minotaur
12. The Book of Form and Emptiness, Ruth Ozeki, Viking
13. The Wish, Nicholas Sparks, Grand Central
14. A Slow Fire Burning, Paula Hawkins, Riverhead Books
15. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave, S&S
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Peril, Bob Woodward, Robert Costa, S&S
2. Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty, Anderson Cooper, Katherine Howe, Harper
3. Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law, Mary Roach, Norton
4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
5. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
6. No Cure for Being Human: (And Other Truths I Need to Hear), Kate Bowler, Random House
7. Bourdain: The Definitive Oral Biography, Laurie Woolever, Ecco
8. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest, Suzanne Simard, Knopf
9. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
10. The Baseball 100, Joe Posnanski, Avid Reader Press/S&S
11. This Is Your Mind on Plants, Michael Pollan, Penguin Press
12. Travels with George: In Search of Washington and His Legacy, Nathaniel Philbrick, Viking
13. Please Don't Sit on My Bed in Your Outside Clothes: Essays, Phoebe Robinson, Tiny Reparations Books
14. Unbound: My Story of Liberation and the Birth of the Me Too Movement, Tarana Burke, Flatiron Books: An Oprah Book
15. Rationality: What It Is, Why It Seems Scarce, Why It Matters, Steven Pinker, Viking
Trade paperback fiction
1. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
3. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Washington Square Press
4. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
5. Hamnet, Maggie O'Farrell, Vintage
6. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
7. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
8. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley
9. The Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich, Harper Perennial
10. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin
11. Piranesi, Susanna Clarke, Bloomsbury Publishing
12. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
13. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
14. The Once and Future Witches, Alix E. Harrow, Redhook
15. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
Trade paperback nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
3. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don't Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
4. The Best of Me, David Sedaris, Back Bay
5. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
6. The Old Farmer's Almanac 2022, Old Farmer's Almanac
7. The Body: A Guide for Occupants, Bill Bryson, Anchor
8. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
9. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
10. Regeneration: Ending the Climate Crisis in One Generation, Paul Hawken, Penguin
11. The Dressmakers of Auschwitz: The True Story of the Women Who Sewed to Survive, Lucy Adlington, Harper
12. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, David Grann, Vintage
13. Hood Feminism: Notes from the Women That a Movement Forgot, Mikki Kendall, Penguin
14. Why Fish Don't Exist, Lulu Miller, S&S
15. Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood, Trevor Noah, One World,
Mass market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. Foundation, Isaac Asimov, Spectra
4. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
5. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino, Harper Perennial
6. The Eye of the World, Robert Jordan, Tor
7. The Catcher in the Rye, J.D. Salinger, Little, Brown
8. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
9. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
10. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
Early and middle grade readers
1. The Beatryce Prophecy, Kate DiCamillo, Sophie Blackall (Illus.), Candlewick
2. Pony, R.J. Palacio, Knopf Books for Young Readers
3. Friends Forever, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
4. Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
5. Kaleidoscope, Brian Selznick, Scholastic
6. Beasts and Beauty: Dangerous Tales, Soman Chainani, Julia Iredale (Illus.), Harper
7. Willodeen, Katherine Applegate, Feiwel & Friends
8. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
9. Egg Marks the Spot, Amy Timberlake, Jon Klassen (Illus.), Algonquin Young Readers
10. Garlic and the Vampire, Bree Paulsen, Quill Tree Books
11. Hooky, Míriam Bonastre Tur, Etch/Clarion Books
12. The Awakening Storm (City of Dragons #1), Jaimal Yogis, Vivian Truong (Illus.), Graphix
13. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
14. Barb the Last Berzerker, Dan Abdo, Jason Patterson, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
15. A Wolf Called Wander, Rosanne Parry, Greenwillow Books
Young adult
1. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
2. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao, Penguin Teen
3. Once Upon a Broken Heart, Stephanie Garber, Flatiron Books
4. Beasts of Prey, Ayana Gray, G.P. Putnam's Sons Books for Young Readers
5. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
6. Firekeeper's Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
7. Dark Rise, C.S. Pacat, Quill Tree Books
8. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
9. The Girl from the Sea, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
10. White Smoke, Tiffany D. Jackson, Katherine Tegen Books
11. Defy the Night, Brigid Kemmerer, Bloomsbury YA
12. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
13. These Violent Delights, Chloe Gong, Margaret K. McElderry Books
14. Cemetery Boys (An Indies Introduce Title), Aiden Thomas, Swoon Reads
15. Ace of Spades, Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé, Feiwel & Friends
Children's illustrated
1. Change Sings: A Children's Anthem, Amanda Gorman, Loren Long (Illus.), Viking Books for Young Readers
2. Room on the Broom, Julia Donaldson, Axel Scheffler (Illus.), Dial Books
3. Woodland Dance!, Sandra Boynton, Workman
4. Little Blue Truck's Halloween, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
5. Boo! Baa, La La La!, Sandra Boynton, Little Simon
6. The Bad Seed Presents: The Good, the Bad, and the Spooky, Jory John, Pete Oswald (Illus.), Harper
7. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
8. Little Witch Hazel: A Year in the Forest, Phoebe Wahl, Tundra Books
9. It Fell from the Sky, Terry Fan, Eric Fan, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
10. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
11. Ten Spooky Pumpkins, Gris Grimly, Orchard Books
12. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
13. What Do You Say, Little Blue Truck?, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), Clarion Books
14. Norman Didn't Do It!: (Yes, He Did), Ryan T. Higgins, Disney-Hyperion
15. Where Do Diggers Trick-or-Treat?, Brianna Caplan Sayres, Christian Slade (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
Children's series
1. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
3. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
4. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
5. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Chan Chau (Illus.), Scholastic
6. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
7. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
8. A Tale of Magic…, Chris Colfer, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
9. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
10. InvestiGators, John Patrick Green, First Second