If your birthday is today: Assess a situation before you judge others or decide to make a move that will affect your lifestyle and relationships. Intervene if anyone tries to manipulate or force you into a compromising position.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Use common sense to ensure you avoid a path paved with good intentions but little substance. Get the facts.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Figure out a new way to use the skills and services you have honed over the years. Explore something you enjoy doing.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Expect to face opposition. Keep your thoughts and plans to yourself until you have everything ready to launch.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Choose to remain calm and avoid conversations with individuals looking for a fight. Spend your time doing what you do best.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Pay attention to what's new in your industry. Abide by the rules. Handle your responsibilities. Take a look at the latest technology.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) If someone has a legitimate reason to sit tight and wait for a better opportunity, listen to them. Put your energy into something that will improve your skills.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Stay focused on what's important and refuse to let outside influences disrupt your plans. Change the way you deal with information.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Don't share too much information. By gathering facts and familiarizing yourself with who is doing what, you will control what transpires.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Keep your money and important documents safe. Keep an eye over what others choose to do, and it will give you some valuable insight.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). If you disrupt your home or relationships to bring about an unwanted change, you will miss out on the chance to implement a worthwhile plan. Step outside your comfort zone.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Don't hold back. It's up to you to fine-tune whatever you oversee if you want things to run smoothly. Do whatever it takes to reach your destination on time.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) You've got the right idea, but your timing is off. Rethink the framework of your plan, and you'll either speed up or slow down to meet your mark. Ask questions and schedule activities.
