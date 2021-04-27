Gary Duster loves cars. And he loves the movie “American Graffiti,” George Lucas’ 1973 film that offered a nostalgic look at cars, teenagers and the activity of “cruising” — just driving around with friends and seeing what was happening — in the 1950s.
His passion for all three led him to create Gary’s Graffiti Nights, a weekly gathering of cars, car enthusiasts and a whole lot of people who just love to look at cars.
Heading into its 39th year, Gary’s Graffiti Nights will kick off the 2021 season on Thursday, May 20, at its new location: Plaza 20’s Sonic Drive-In on Dodge Street.
It is a fitting venue for the weekly event, considering that many of the cars on display probably spent a lot of time in drive-ins similar to Sonic in their heyday.
“We had a late start last year because of COVID(-19),” Duster said. “(Kennedy Mall) wouldn’t let us start until July. But we had a good year last year. We added two weeks to make up for the late start.”
Gary’s Graffiti Nights started in 1982 at a site on Hawthorne Street, then moved in its second year to the Julien Motor Inn. A series of locations followed, including Doctor B’s, Hudson’s Grill in Asbury, Iowa, and Hy-Vee on Locust Street. The event was held for about seven years on Sinsinawa Avenue in East Dubuque, Ill., before moving to Plaza 20 in 2017. It moved to Kennedy mall in 2019.
Despite the changes, Duster draws a healthy crowd who enjoy the 1950s and 1960s music, the drive-in food and mingling with vehicle owners who are happy to share their vintage car stories and experiences.
“Last year was down a bit on account of COVID, 150 cars a week maybe,” he said. “This year, we will probably average 200 cars a week and 60 to 70 different cities that cars will come from.”
When Duster began, he took his cue from “American Graffiti” and only allowed cars manufactured before 1959 to participate. The following year, he moved the cut-off date to 1972.
“The third year, I moved it up to 1979,” he said. “I had numerous people ask me to raise it so they could bring their cars. I came to the conclusion that I was already up to 1972, so I’d just include all the 1970s.”
Modern muscle cars are welcome, and Duster reserves a spot for those models.
Duster has gathered several sponsors through the years who donate cash and prizes that he doles out throughout the summer.
“Every week, I give prizes,” Duster said. “At the end of the year, I’ll give five or six thousand dollars worth of prizes in one night.”
The weekly events, which Duster presents with a lot of help from his wife, Patti, are popular with car owners and spectators, and many of them return for a visit even after they’ve moved away.
“People that have moved away from Dubuque still come back,” Duster said. “Some people from Arizona that used to live here come every once in a while, driving their old car and taking vacation here. There is one that lives in Florida, comes back to visit and has to be sure he comes to Graffiti Nights. Someone from Texas tries to make it back every year.”
Duster doesn’t just love old cars. He restores them, too. He’s put 92,000 miles on a 1928 Model A that he restored with a Chevy V-8 engine.
He’s working on a 1929 Ford Roadster that he plans to soup up as well.
A 1932 Ford Coupe and 1930 Ford Sedan also are in Duster’s stable of automobiles. And he has made sure that Patti hasn’t been left an antique auto widow.
“She has a 1955 Chevy,” he said.