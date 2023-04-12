Jonas Salk, who developed the polio vaccine, once said, “The mind, in addition to medicine, has powers to turn the immune system around.” He was right. The keys to a healthy immune system include your mind, your body, and a good dose of smart choices about what you feed them both.

First, you want to mind your stress response. Chronic levels of stress hormones such as cortisol alter your gut biome, where 70% to 80% of immune cells reside, making you more vulnerable to infection and mental distress. Physical activity, playing, meditation, interaction with supportive friends and family, and having a passion all facilitate stress management and a healthier immune system.

