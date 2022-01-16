Hardcover Fiction
1. Call Us What We Carry: Poems, Amanda Gorman, Viking
2. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr, Scribner
3. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles, Viking
4. The Sentence, Louise Erdrich, Harper
5. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
6. Beautiful World, Where Are You, Sally Rooney, FSG
7. The Maid, Nita Prose, Ballantine
8. Harlem Shuffle, Colson Whitehead, Doubleday
9. Crossroads, Jonathan Franzen, FSG
10. Wish You Were Here, Jodi Picoult, Ballantine
11. Under the Whispering Door, TJ Klune, Tor
12. Oh William!, Elizabeth Strout, Random House
13. The School for Good Mothers, Jessamine Chan, Simon & Schuster
14. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf
15. Matrix, Lauren Groff, Riverhead Books
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience, Brené Brown, Random House
2. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story, Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World
3. These Precious Days: Essays, Ann Patchett, Harper
4. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity, David Graeber, David Wengrow, FSG
5. Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy, Jamie Raskin, Harper
6. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
7. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
8. The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music, Dave Grohl, Dey Street Books
9. All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business, Mel Brooks, Ballantine
10. The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times, Jane Goodall, Douglas Abrams, Gail Hudson, Celadon Books
11. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
12. Taste: My Life Through Food, Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books
13. A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020), David Sedaris, Little, Brown
14. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
15. Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law, Mary Roach, Norton
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
2. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
3. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
4. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
5. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Washington Square Press
6. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
7. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley
8. The Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich, Harper Perennial
9. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
10. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin
11. Normal People, Sally Rooney, Hogarth
12. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
13. All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr, Scribner
14. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
15. The Anomaly, Hervé Le Tellier, Other Press
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
3. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
4. The Year of Magical Thinking, Joan Didion, Vintage
5. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
6. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
7. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
8. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
9. Slouching Towards Bethlehem: Essays, Joan Didion, FSG
10. The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of the Whole Stupid World, Matt Kracht, Chronicle Books
11. Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Shelf Love: Recipes to Unlock the Secrets of Your Pantry, Fridge, and Freezer, Noor Murad, Yotam Ottolenghi, Clarkson Potter
12. The Best of Me, David Sedaris, Back Bay
13. The White Album: Essays, Joan Didion, FSG
14. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2022, Old Farmer’s Almanac
15. The Body: A Guide for Occupants, Bill Bryson, Anchor
Mass Market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
3. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
4. The Eye of the World, Robert Jordan, Tor
5. Children of Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
6. The Great Hunt, Robert Jordan, Tor
7. Lord of the Flies, William Golding, Penguin
8. Foundation, Isaac Asimov, Spectra
9. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
10. The Last Wish, Andrzej Sapkowski, Orbit
Early and Middle Grade Readers
1. Friends Forever, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
2. Daughter of the Deep, Rick Riordan, Disney-Hyperion
3. The Beatryce Prophecy, Kate DiCamillo, Sophie Blackall (Illus.), Candlewick
4. Stuntboy, in the Meantime, Jason Reynolds, Raúl the Third (Illus.), Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
5. Out of My Heart, Sharon M. Draper, Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
6. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books
7. Pony, R.J. Palacio, Knopf Books for Young Readers
8. Allergic, Megan Wagner Lloyd, Michelle Mee Nutter (Illus.), Graphix
9. Hooky, Míriam Bonastre Tur, Etch/Clarion Books
10. Guts: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
11. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
12. A Wolf Called Wander, Rosanne Parry, Greenwillow Books
13. Ghosts: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
14. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
15. Willodeen, Katherine Applegate, Feiwel & Friends
Young Adult
1. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
2. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao, Penguin Teen
3. Here’s to Us, Becky Albertalli, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
4. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
5. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
6. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
7. You’ll Be the Death of Me, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
8. The Girl from the Sea: A Graphic Novel, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
9. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
10. These Violent Delights, Chloe Gong, Margaret K. McElderry Books
11. Our Violent Ends, Chloe Gong, Margaret K. McElderry Books
12. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf
13. All of Us Villains, Amanda Foody, Christine Lynn Herman, Tor Teen
14. Gilded, Marissa Meyer, Feiwel & Friends
15. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
Children’s Illustrated
1. Stacey’s Extraordinary Words, Stacey Abrams, Kitt Thomas (Illus.), Balzer + Bray
2. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
3. Aaron Slater, Illustrator, Andrea Beaty, David Roberts (Illus.), Abrams
4. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
5. The 1619 Project: Born on the Water, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Renée Watson, Nikkolas Smith (Illus.), Kokila
6. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
7. Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem, Amanda Gorman, Loren Long (Illus.), Viking Books for Young Readers
8. Woodland Dance!, Sandra Boynton, Workman
9. The Smart Cookie, Jory John, Pete Oswald (Illus.), Harper
10. The Year We Learned to Fly, Jacqueline Woodson, Rafael López (Illus.), Nancy Paulsen Books
11. What Is Love?, Mac Barnett, Carson Ellis (Illus.), Chronicle Books
12. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
13. My Little Golden Book About Betty White, Deborah Hopkinson, Margeaux Lucas (Illus.), Golden Books
14. Amos McGee Misses the Bus, Philip C. Stead, Erin E. Stead (Illus.), Roaring Brook Press
15. We Are Water Protectors, Carole Lindstrom, Michaela Goade (Illus.), Roaring Brook Press
Children’s Series
1. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
2. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
3. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
4. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
5. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
6. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
7. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
8. Heartstopper, Alice Oseman, Graphix
9. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
10. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Ember