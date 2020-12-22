The next Batman, Robert Pattinson, has been caught smoking and vaping — and he contracted COVID-19 in September. A coincidence? Maybe not. It turns out both smoking and vaping substantially increase your risk of contracting the virus — probably by altering your immune response to infection. According to a study published in the American Journal of Respiratory Cell and Molecular Biology, electronic cigarette users (just like tobacco cigarette users) have a very depressed immune response to influenza virus infection, suggesting increased susceptibility to COVID-19.
This insight comes on the heels of a Stanford University School of Medicine study that found teens and young adults who vape are five times more likely to contract COVID-19 than non-vapers. If they vape and smoke cigarettes, they’re seven times more likely.
If you’ve been vaping to stay off cigarettes or you smoke cigs — or both — it’s important to stop. You’ll protect your lungs from damage that makes them a target for respiratory infections, and you’ll spare your immune system changes that weaken your ability to fight off the flu and COVID-19.
• There are Food and Drug Administration-approved smoking-cessation products. Check out ones you see online at www.accessdata.fda.gov/scripts/cder/daf/. Type in a brand name to see if it’s safe and effective.
• Download the quitStart app from smokefree.gov on Google Play and the Apple App Store. Carry support in the palm of your hand!
• And manage your withdrawal symptoms with smoking-cessation products, like a nicotine patch or gum, exercise, deep breathing, meditation and distraction, such as playing a digital game.
Mehmet Oz, M.D. is host of “The Dr. Oz Show,” and Mike Roizen, M.D. is Chief Wellness Officer Emeritus at Cleveland Clinic. To live your healthiest, tune into “The Dr. Oz Show” or visit www.sharecare.com.