Beyoncé curates a visual album based on her 2019 record, “The Lion King: The Gift,” in the film, “Black is King.”
It tells the story of an African king cast out into the world. The film is told through an experimental music video-like presentation.
It stars Beyoncé, with special guests Jay-Z, Pharrell Williams, Lupita Nyong’o and others. She also directs it.
“Black is King” uses creative visuals and music to tell a story in an unconventional way. The focus on Black culture is honored through this creative story.
The dance numbers are equal parts lush and beautiful, yet menacing and scary when intended. There was a lot of on-location shooting.
The filmmakers easily could have used green-screen for these locations, but I appreciate that they didn’t. They went to the beaches and forests for an authentic visual experience. It goes a long way in immersing you while you watch.
The choreography is stunning. The dancers boast exotic and breathtaking moves, and their wardrobe always is visually appealing. The set design in interior spaces is also amazing. On all fronts, “Black is King” is a top-tier visual experience.
A particular scene involving red and blue dust against the night sky is one of the few that keeps replaying in my head.
The visuals are enhanced by the fantastic soundtrack. It mixes indigenous instrumentation with a modern sonic spin. The featured artists help provide a dynamic sound. The soothing vocals are an excellent counterpart to the visual tapestry. My favorite track is “Keys to the Kingdom.”
My only issue with the film is some of the sound mixing. The music tends to be mixed at a lower frequency, which makes it slightly harder to hear. In order to appreciate the details of the music, you’ll likely need to turn your volume up a bit. It’ll be worth it.
This issue is noticeable and should have been rectified. With music playing such a large role in the experience, this was a head scratcher.
“Black is King” is a celebration of Black art and culture. Through experiencing the creative and abstract aspects of their culture, it makes for a one-of-a-kind film experience. By mixing images and music together, it makes for a powerful combination that sticks in your mind after you watch. That’s the best kind of art.
I also appreciated how the classical elements of the story were tied into a modern context by the end of the film. It makes the story feel more relevant to a modern audience.
“Black is King” gives viewers a deeper understanding of the roots of Black culture. It stimulates the senses and educates the viewer. This film would be a great one for younger viewers to see.
Beyoncé will pull in a wide audience on sheer name recognition, but the film is impressively assembled in nearly every way. Hats off to her and the filmmakers.
I give “Black is King” 4.5 stars out of 5. It is rated TV-14 and runs for 1 hour and 25 minutes. It’s streaming on Disney+.