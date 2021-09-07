Play: ”Disenchanted!”
Performers: The Grand Opera House.
Times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 17-18 and 24-25; 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19 and 26.
Site: The Grand Opera House, 135 W. Eighth St.
Cost: $23 for adults, $15 for ages 17 and younger. Tickets are available from noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the Grand Opera House box office; by calling 563-588-1305; or by visiting www.thegrandoperahouse.com. Additional fees apply for online purchases. Special pricing is available for groups of more than 12.
Synopsis
In this adult comedy and musical revue, Snow White, Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty and other princesses offer their take on their Disney-perfect fairytales.
Tidbits
- “Disenchanted!” has been performed in 13 countries and in five languages since 2009,
- including 25 North American cities.
- “Disenchanted!” kicks off the Grand’s 50th season.
- Directory Cindy Caraway is heading her fourth production at the Grand. She previously directed “Lend Me a Tenor,” “Aladdin, Jr.!” and “Nunsense.”
- Due to adult language and content, the Grand recommends the musical for those older than 13.
Quotable, from director Cindy Caraway
- “One of my favorite songs from the show, sung by the character Mulan and beautifully played by Jessica Demaria, is ‘Without a Guy.’ I think it is well-written, lyrical and a fabulous song to sing. But there are lots of wonderful moments in this show. The cast is awesome and the audience will see some familiar faces on stage, as well as some newcomers, which I find exciting.”
- “I think women will find the show funny. We’ll have to see what reaction men might have to some of it. Despite some weighty themes running through ‘Disenchanted!’ my hope is that the audience leaves feeling like they had fun and saw a great show.”
Quotable, from actress Angela Ventris (Snow White)
- “One major aspect of the show is that we are all susceptible to what we call ‘The Princess Complex.’ Those old tropes about how princesses, and all women, should behave. My character falls prey to that just like everyone else, but throughout the show, each character tries hard to be more than a pretty face.”
- “This version of Snow White isn’t afraid to use some profanity. She is also no longer content to whistle while she works and refuses to clean the house for Prince Charming. Have I mentioned that this is definitely not a show for children? But it is a show for anyone who loved Disney movies as a kid.”
- “I really enjoy working with all women and having a woman directing, because the way we deliver the message of the show, how we talk about the negative aspects of ‘The Princess Complex,’ are very relatable.”
Quotable, from actress Lizzie Gessner (The Little Mermaid)
- “You’ll recognize this redheaded fish out of water. She’s found speaking her mind and singing her heart out. But please — expect the unexpected. This grown up mermaid is a little less elegant than our treasured, blushing teen form the 1989 cartoon.”
- “This is a diverse and willing team of women working together to create something beautiful. Any show I’m in, with or without men, is nurtured with a medley of creativity from the cast.”
Quotable, from actress Whitney Arnold (Sleeping Beauty)
- “Because (Sleeping Beauty) is asleep for most of her (past) portrayals, you definitely get to see a different side that you wouldn’t expect from a princess. She actually has a personality that isn’t shown as much, she has a sense of humor, she loves being involved with these other ladies and she isn’t really one of the most ladylike of the princesses you’ll get to meet.”
- “This is my second opportunity to work with an all female cast, with Cindy (Caraway) as the director. I love it because as much fun as it is to work with guys in shows, it’s a nice change of pace to know that I get to go hang out and work with a bunch of super talented women.”
Quotable, from actress Georgette Mills (The Princess Who Kissed the Frog)
- “I’m African-American, so I represent the (Disney) version of this princess pretty well. And a little bit of sassiness. Those are the two major carryovers (from the Disney film). Her sassiness is a bit more outspoken than the Disney version, but a bit more subtle, too.”
- It’s different (with all women in the cast). I’m a bit more comfortable because we’re all females. They’re all really professional. It’s been a lot of fun, and everyone is there to do their best. They’re all so amazing and talented. It’s been a very nice introduction to theater in the area.”