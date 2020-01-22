Shalom Spirituality Center, 1001 Davis St., will host a lunch and learn chair yoga series, beginning at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27.
The topic of discussion will be “Boost Your Immune System.”
Chair yoga is a form of yoga therapy practiced sitting on a chair or standing using a chair for support. The strengthening, stretching and relaxation poses are adaptations of traditional modern yoga poses. The class will teach simple chair yoga poses to help strengthen and support the immune system.
Facilitator Deb May has been a member of Dubuque’s yoga community for more than 18 years, with more than 10,000 hours of teaching experience.
The cost is $15 per person, including lunch. The registration deadline is the Thursday before each class by calling 563-582-3592.
Upcoming classes
Monday, Feb. 24: “Breathe.” Practice chair yoga poses that help support the lungs and breathing.
Monday, April 13: “Renew.” Set a positive tone for spring.