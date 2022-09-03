Editor’s note: This is the 15th of an ongoing series that highlights the stained-glass art collections of tri-state worship spaces. Look for the next installment the first Saturday of October.
The first thing one notices when entering Christ the King Chapel is the striking artistic style of its stained glass.
Using sharp edges, geometric forms and modern colors not usually found in stained glass such as turquoise and raspberry, the designer — it could be argued — was a Precisionist.
Precisionism, an art form popular from the 1920s to approximately 1940, was a strictly American style popularized by artists like Georgia O’Keeffe and Charles DeMuth.
While human forms were absent from most Precisionist works, concentrating instead on urban landscapes and industrialization, the stained glass at Christ the King is reminiscent of Precisionism, which also was influenced by other art styles, including Cubism and Futurism.
The chapel, located on Dubuque’s Loras College campus, was conceived in 1945 by Archbishop Henry P. Rohlman, a Loras alumnus. The chapel, in addition to serving the needs of the archdiocese and the student body, also was to be a memorial to the Rev. Aloysius Schmitt, a Loras alumnus and naval chaplain who was killed at Pearl Harbor, as well as all members of the archdiocese, clergy and laity, who served in both world wars.
“The stained-glass windows were designed by someone here at Loras,” said Heidi Pettitt, director of Loras College’s Center for Dubuque History. “Unfortunately, we don’t know who that was. We just know that the designs came from somebody on campus.”
The designs were brought to life by the Rambusch Co., of New York City. Rambusch, now located in Jersey City, N.J., was founded in 1898 by Frode Rambusch, a Danish master painter and decorator who flipped a coin to determine which ship to board when he left Denmark: The one bound for Russia, or the one bound for America.
After opening his studio in New York City, Rambusch concentrated on decorative painting, glazing and murals. By 1908, he had added art metal and lighting fixtures to his repertoire. By the 1930s, he had opened a stained-glass studio and was working in all aspects of architectural crafts and decorative interiors.
Today, Rambusch is a fourth-generation family-owned company that concentrates on architectural crafts, including stained glass, and takes on many projects involving historic conservation and restoration.
The stained-glass windows at Christ the King are unique for another reason other than their artistic style.
“The glass is flash glass,” Pettitt said. “That involved putting layers of colored glass over clear glass.”
A stained-glass method dating back to the 13th century, flash glass was created by dipping a sheet of clear glass into molten colored glass to produce a thin colored coating. This could be done as many times as desired to create a thicker layer of glass. Other colors would be added by rubbing off portions of the flashed layers and staining the areas with silver salts. The result is a stained-glass image with an ultratranslucent quality.
The stained-glass windows at Christ the King are packed with homages to well-known figures in Dubuque and the Catholic Church, as well as subjects of learning and gifts of knowledge.
“There’s Bishop Loras, the See of Dubuque, Julien Dubuque, Bishop Rohlman and the college itself, who are all represented by different seals at the tops of the windows,” Pettitt said. “Because this is a college, and a Catholic college, poetry and theology were chosen as the two ways of learning.”
On the Gospel side of the sanctuary, famous figures are shown along with the subjects they were known for, including St. Thomas Aquinas with religion and philosophy; St. Thomas More with languages, literature and history; and King David with music and the fine arts.
Copernicus (astronomy and mathematics), Louis Pasteur (chemistry and physics) and Pope Leo XII (social sciences) are shown in windows on the epistle side of the sanctuary.
The window dedicated to the two traditional ways of spreading the knowledge of religion — writing and preaching — are represented by St. Augustine (preaching) and Cardinal Newman (writing). Other recognizable figures are Palestrina, a composer, and Dante, a poet.
The chapel is dedicated to Christ the King, who is depicted in the main window of the sanctuary with the words “Christus Rex,” Latin for “Christ the King.”
“That window is 26-feet tall by 11-feet wide,” Pettitt said, explaining that many other windows in the sanctuary are 22-by-5. “I can’t imagine how they got it in here and got it put in. There was probably scaffolding everywhere.”
The chapel, and its collection of stained-glass windows, are a fitting tribute to Loras College’s dedication to both faith and learning.
“All of the fields of academia, or human studies, are God’s gift to man,” Pettitt said. “And the chapel is definitely a fitting tribute to that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.