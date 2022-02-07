In 1987, the “Buns of Steel” workout video was all the rage. It sold more than a million copies on VHS tape. The program of 50 separate exercises was developed by Greg Smithey, owner of the Hip Hop Aerobics Club in Anchorage, Alaska.
Since then, backsides from Alaska to Florida have not fared as well. A 2018 JAMA Network Research Letter that looked at almost 6,000 U.S. adults found that 25.7% report sitting for more than eight hours a day.
Sitting on your tuchis day after day causes what’s called gluteal amnesia (the muscles forget how to work). And that has a ripple effect on more than your cellulite. It destroys core strength and balance, damages cardiovascular health and increases your risk for obesity, diabetes and some cancers. A study in JAMA Oncology even found that cancer survivors with prolonged daily sitting and little to no physical activity had a far higher chance of death, whether from their cancer or other causes.
Suffering gluteal amnesia also can cause lower back and hip distress, says Andrew Bang, a chiropractor at the Cleveland Clinic’s Wellness Institute. “Muscle weakness can compress, pull or pinch the nerves, leading to numbness.” No wonder a more popular term for the condition is Dead Butt Syndrome!
The solution: Stand up every 30 to 60 minutes — walk, take stairs, jump up and down, take a spin on the stationary bike. Consider getting a standing desk or get a treadmill desk, like mine! I often do 12,500 steps a day.
Distributed by King Features Syndicate, Inc.
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.