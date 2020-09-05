Soon after the coronavirus changed in our world in March, I began posting nightly lists on Facebook of my favorite movies, songs, TV shows and professional athletes.
It’s been a therapeutic and fun exercise but not necessarily spiritually fulfilling. Researching and compiling the following list of my favorite Bible verses has accomplished that goal.
Most are single verses, but a few are two verses long in order to get a more complete message. Here’s the countdown:
16 Proverbs 3:5-6 — Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him, And He will make your paths straight.
• When I follow this in my heart, I tend to live more fully. When I forget, I struggle.
15 Matthew 7:7 — “Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you.”
• I believe this fully, but it’s been challenging during my life when some of the doors I want most opened stay closed.
14 1 Corinthians 13:4 — Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud.
• This verse is dedicated to my late father, a man of few words, who told me “love” was the most important lesson in the Bible.
13 Psalm 23:1-2 — The Lord is my shepherd, I shall not want. He makes me lie down in green pastures; He leads me beside quiet waters.
• Of course this passage would have to make my list, and the entire chapter would likely rank in my top five.
12 Matthew 7:13-14 — “Enter by the narrow gate. For the gate is wide and the way is easy that leads to destruction, and those who enter by it are many. For the gate is narrow and the way is hard that leads to life, and those who find it are few.”
• For me, Jesus is saying here that not everyone will go to heaven. That’s why I don’t try to make people feel good by saying they will.
11 Ephesians 2:8-9 — For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith — and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God — not by works, so that no one can boast.
• The Apostle Paul lays it out pretty plainly, echoing Jesus’ words, although another Apostle — James — might slightly disagree.
10 Matthew 19:24 — “Again I tell you, it is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for someone who is rich to enter the kingdom of God.”
• I don’t believe in demonizing “the rich” or any other group of people, but this quote from Jesus helps me keep my perspective on earthly possessions.
9 Job 19:25 — I know that my redeemer lives, and that in the end he will stand on the earth.
• During my times of suffering — including during the coronavirus pandemic — I think of Job’s inspiring words and his example.
8 Matthew 5:3-4 — “Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven. Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.”
• The beginning of his beautiful Beatitudes during the Sermon on the Mount, Jesus stuns the poor people with words of hope and love.
7 Jeremiah 1:5 — Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, and before you were born I consecrated you; I appointed you a prophet to the nations.
• God is talking to Jeremiah here, but I believe God formed all of us in the womb, so this verse reinforces my pro-life beliefs.
6 Matthew 19:14 — But Jesus said, “Let the little children come to Me, and do not hinder them! For the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.”
• As someone who considers himself a child of God, I fully buy into this symbolic premise.
5 Genesis 22: 9-10 — When they reached the place God had told him about, Abraham built an altar there and arranged the wood on it. He bound his son Isaac and laid him on the altar, on top of the wood. Then he reached out his hand and took the knife to slay his son.
• Abraham’s incredible amount of faith sets the standard for all of us.
4 Matthew 7:3 — “Why do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother’s eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye?”
• Jesus lays it right on the line for all of us hypocrites. Yet, none of us really have specks of sawdust in our eyes, do we?
3 John 8:7 — So when they continued asking Him, He raised Himself up and said to them, “He who is without sin among you, let him throw a stone at her first.”
• Jesus stops the accusers (and Bible readers) dead in their tracks. In our sinful world, no stone should ever be thrown.
2 Romans 7:15 — I do not understand what I do. For what I want to do I do not do, but what I hate I do.
• Paul’s struggle is utterly relatable. I’ve always wondered what sins he had most trouble controlling. When you think that even the amazing Paul faced such challenges, the rest of us can gain some strength in knowing that we’re in good company as we carry our individual crosses.
1 John 3:16 — For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that everyone who believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life.
• This No. 1 choice should be no surprise to most Christians. I could have tried to be different and pick another verse as my favorite, but this is where it’s at — right?
I would love to see your favorite Bible verse and why it’s your favorite. In the meantime, God bless.