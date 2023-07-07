Motorists zooming between Los Angeles and Las Vegas today will pass a highway sign announcing a turnoff at Zzyzx (ZY-zix) Road. Most drivers shoot past the isolated exit in their mad dash to Sin City, 100 miles northeast.

Those who take the road end up at the Desert Studies Center, a part of the California State University system. At one time, though, this place was a con artist’s personal paradise.

