Call 563-556-3305 before 8 a.m. to make lunch reservations.
Tuesday, March 1: Lemon pepper chicken, au gratin potatoes, cheesy cauliflower, pineapple and banana bars.
Wednesday, March 2: Tilapia, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, Mandarin oranges and bread pudding.
Thursday, March 3: Apple glazed pork, hash brown casserole, green beans, wheat bread and cheesecake.
Friday, March 4: Tuna noodle casserole, mixed vegetables, coleslaw, strawberries and angel food cake.
Monday, March 7: Sweet and sour chicken, fried rice, broccoli, peaches and cherry turnovers.
Tuesday, March 8: BBQ pulled pork, baked bean, pistachio salad, apricots and cookies.
Wednesday, March 9: Loaded chicken casserole, coleslaw, dinner roll and strawberry Jell-O/fruit cocktail.
Thursday, March 10: Lasagna, garlic bread, lettuce salad, Mandarin oranges and lemon bars.
Friday, March 11: Fish sandwich, potato soup, broccoli Waldorf, pears and pudding.
Monday, March 14: Beef and noodles, corn, pineapple, Oreo dessert and dinner roll.
Tuesday, March 15: Shepherd’s pie over mashed potatoes, fruit cocktail, tropical fruit and apple turnovers.
Wednesday, March 16 (Memorial meal): Roast turkey/stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, orange fluff and peach crisp.
Thursday, March 17 (St. Patrick’s Day meal): Corn beef and cabbage, boiled potatoes, pears and creme de menthe cake.
Friday, March 18: Grilled cheese, tomato basil soup, crackers, tropical fruit and cupcakes and ice cream.
Monday, March 21: Barbecue chicken breast, baby bakers, coleslaw, peaches, wheat bread and pumpkin bars.
Tuesday, March 22: Liver and onions (sub: Salisbury steak), fried potatoes, carrots, Mandarin oranges and creme pie.
Wednesday, March 23: Country fried steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, applesauce and pudding.
Thursday, March 24: Pork roast and gravy, rice pilaf, dinner roll, Harvard beets and carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.
Friday, March 25: Carrot soup, egg salad on a croissant, lettuce salad and banana.
Monday, March 28: Chicken pot pie over biscuits, lettuce salad, tropical fruit and cherry chip cake.
Tuesday, March 29: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed vegetables, pears and pineapple upside down cake.
Wednesday, March 30: Kielbasa sausage with kraut, fried potatoes, peas, bakes apples and Butterfinger dessert.
Thursday, March 31: Chili with crackers, sloppy joes, cherry fruit salad and brownies.
