This year, when rain darkened an already somber Easter, I was bummed — not just because of the effect it had on that day but what it meant for the future.
I always believed rain on Easter meant rain the next seven Sundays — no exceptions. I even marked it on our calendar just so I would know when I could expect a dry Sunday. I soon found out I didn’t need to deface my calendar. Instead of waiting seven weeks for a dry Sabbath, I needed just seven days because the Sunday following Easter was a beautiful spring day. Another week later brought a summer-like Sunday to our area.
Having something you can count on in life is a good thing. But I don’t feel too bad about not being able to count on seven straight Sundays of rain following Easter anymore. The long-ago weather watcher popularizing that theory shouldn’t feel too bad, either.
Today, there are satellites orbiting the earth, recording data about the weather and transmitting it back to be analyzed. Doppler radar uses information gathered by 159 radar towers scattered across the United States, to track storms. Weather scientists have a better understanding of how polar vortexes, El Ninos and La Ninas affect our weather.
Yet, even with all of this available to meteorologists everywhere, the only surefire method of knowing what’s happening is to walk outside, shift your gaze upward and extend your hand. You instantly will know if it’s sunny or cloudy, rainy or dry, windy or still. No need to check your phone.
Weather predicting is one thing in our lives that technology has made countless improvements on, but many old-time methods remain effective.
We know the role that weather plays in our lives. “Don’t rain on my parade,” we say — or on my birthday party, barbecue, boat ride, wedding or baseball game.
Droplets falling from the sky can mess with our plans, but those inconveniences are nothing compared to what our ancestors faced long before the weather guy or gal made their appearance on the 6 p.m. news.
For thousands of years, people were in tune with everything going on around them, putting that information to good use and passing it on to the next generation.
If you were a settler, farming in Iowa in the 1800s, understanding what the skies were telling you and what the critters were showing you could be the difference between scratching out a living or losing what you had worked so hard to build.
With the stakes so high, it is not surprising those pioneers were good at figuring out what Mother Nature had in store for them. They needed something a little more proven than the belief that if it rains on Easter, it’s also going to rain the next seven Sundays.
Without affordable and easily available equipment measuring temperatures and the barometric pressure, our ancestors made educated guesses based on reading the clues present in the world around them.
They kept an eye on whether bees and butterflies were out and about. They knew both struggled with rain, so a scarcity of the little guys flying about told them it was likely. The same was true of the local frogs and toads. If louder than usual, they should expect rain. Squirrels and hornets building nests higher in the trees? Expect a harsher-than-normal winter.
Animals and insects weren’t their only weather resource.
They looked to the skies and knew that if there was a red sunset, they could plan on warmer weather soon. They didn’t know or care that it was because a high-pressure system was approaching from the west. Their focus was on the result.
Signs were everywhere. Something seemingly as meaningless as how smoke behaved around a campfire could tell a cowboy on a cattle drive something about what kind of weather was coming. If the smoke floated unimpeded into the heavens, a clear day awaited. If the smoke reached a certain height and stalled there, they were going to have to break out their rain gear the next day.
Technology rules our lives. We rarely write in a notebook. We type on a keyboard. Nobody wants to go back to traveling by horse and carriage from town to town. Sliding into a climate-controlled car is much more comfortable and quicker.
The days of sharing a phone line with dozens of other families has long passed. Now, most of us have a phone shared with no one.
However, I find it comforting that some good, old-fashioned methods are just as helpful in something so prominent as the weather.
The simplicity of walking out our front door and listening to the frogs singing or looking into the sky and noticing birds flying lower than usual and using that information to realize that I better bring an umbrella to work the next day is cool.
But with technology such a big part of today’s world, we spend less time observing the space around us. We have a phone, a watch and a TV telling us what it thinks we need to know.
Mother Nature might not be able to give us the game score or show us the latest post on our Facebook feeds. But she can show us the beauty surrounding us daily if you let her. All you have to do is put the gadgets away and stop, look and listen.