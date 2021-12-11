GALENA, Ill. — A knitting ministry of Grace Episcopal Church in Galena that has been going strong for 15 years recently donated its latest handmade creations to several local charities.
“We decided to (distribute) a little bit earlier this year,” said Meg Gibbs, coordinator of the Richard Babcock Memorial Knitting Ministry. “We had a late start (in 2020) because of COVID, so we started in November, and a year’s worth of work went to various charities.”
A total of 354 knitted or crocheted hats, scarves, mittens, prayer shawls, pocket crosses and more, as well as 18 fleece blankets made by the 15 members, were sorted and packaged, then delivered during the second week of November.
The nonprofits that benefitted this year included United Church of Galena Food Pantry, Riverview Center in Galena, Dubuque Rescue Mission, Opening Doors in Dubuque and Shelter Care Ministry in Rockford.
Founded in 2006 by Grace Church member Marsha Volkommer, the group originally met between Christmas and Lent and would knit prayer shawls. Eventually, the meeting times and the items that the group made were expanded.
The ministry is named for longtime member Richard Babcock, who passed away in 2017.
“He used to host it at his house,” Gibbs said. “Richard became the coordinator, and we started meeting weekly during the school year. He was very involved. He had a kind heart and was very generous.”
Each Thursday from September to May, the group gathers at a member’s home or in the parish hall to knit, crochet and pray.
“We would commit to an hour a week together,” she said. “But we would knit individually at other times. During COVID, we quit meeting, but we could still work on our own at home. We’ll knit or crochet while we watch TV at night.”
The group began gathering again this past September and even gained a few members who don’t live in the area.
“I have a friend named David who lives in Peoria (Ill.),” Gibbs said. “He’s a florist, and the store where he works wanted him to teach some of their knitting classes, but he didn’t know how to knit. So he joined and knits long distance, then sends what he’s made to us.”
While the ministry is under the auspices of Grace Church, anyone is welcome.
“It’s a very ecumenical group,” Gibbs said. “We have a wide variety of people who come. Of the 15, I’d say we get about six or eight every week that like to get together.”
While members often buy their supplies, the ministry also welcomes donations of yarn.
“A lot of it is donated to us,” Gibbs said. “But you know, when you have a hobby, some of us can’t go into a yarn shop without buying something.”