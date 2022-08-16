If your birthday is today: Go on a journey to discover what's new and exciting. Accept change, but don't let go of what's important to you. By mastering what you enjoy doing most, you will find a way to use your skills.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Sit back and reflect. Don't buy into someone's dream when you have your dreams to bring to fruition. Love who you are and what you can do.

