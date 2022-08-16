If your birthday is today: Go on a journey to discover what's new and exciting. Accept change, but don't let go of what's important to you. By mastering what you enjoy doing most, you will find a way to use your skills.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Sit back and reflect. Don't buy into someone's dream when you have your dreams to bring to fruition. Love who you are and what you can do.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Discuss your ambitions, and do whatever it takes to get things done. Don't let a partnership go sour because you don't follow through.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Do what excites you, and you'll be happy with the results and the connections you make along the way. A push to improve your health will show results.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Let your mind wander and engage in new possibilities that allow you to use your skills better. Make adjustments to keep current.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Break down your options before making a decision. It's essential to understand what you do and how it benefits everyone.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Put your energy where it counts. Trust your intelligence to help you overcome temptation. Evaluate your current position.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Get things up and running; don't lose sight of your goal. Recognize what's best for you, and don't stop until you reach your destination.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Don't follow what works for someone else. Find a plan that's in sync with what you want. Consider how to accomplish something big.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Networking will allow you to provide suggestions that encourage others to help you make your dreams come true.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Use intelligence to wade through the ups and downs. It's OK to change your mind and head in a different direction. Carry on, knowing you can deliver.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Get involved, do your own thing and use your skills to help others. Leave nothing undone. Romance is encouraged.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Avoid joint endeavors, regardless of how tempting they may be. You should do your own thing. A spirited attitude and creative mind will help you find the path to self-satisfaction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.