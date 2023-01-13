The Dubuque Symphony Orchestra and the Dubuque Museum of Art are joining forces to host a community art competition.
Entrants are invited to create a piece inspired by “Carnival of the Animals,” a musical selection that will be featured during the symphony’s March classics concerts.
The four categories include elementary school students (kindergarten through fifth grade), middle and high school students (grades 6-12), college students and adults, and photography (all ages).
One winner and up to three honorable mentions will be selected per category. The top four winners will receive two tickets to the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra’s performance of “Carnival of the Animals,” Saturday, March 4, or Sunday, March 5, at Five Flags Theater; and one family membership to the Dubuque Museum of Art. The winning work also will serve as cover art for the symphony’s March concert program.
Artwork must be two-dimensional and on paper, canvas or other flat surface. Acceptable materials include paint, crayons, pencil, pastels, mixed media and ink. Photography and computer-generated art also will be accepted.
Artwork should measure at least 8.5-by-11 inches, not to exceed 24-by-26 inches.
One entry will be accepted per person. Artwork must be accompanied by an entry form.
Entrants can mail or drop off submissions to the Dubuque Museum of Art, 701 Locust St., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4; from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5; and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, Feb. 8-10.
