Caprice Jones, founder and director of the Fountain of Youth program, will be the presenter at the next Inspiring People Series event from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, at Inspire Cafe, 955 Washington St.

The series is a shared experience for both the presenter and the audience.

Jones will tell his story of being a troubled youth who was incarcerated at a young age. While there, he made it his life mission to help the underserved youth and adults, to change the mindset of generational poverty.

