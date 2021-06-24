The City of Dubuque and the Arts and Cultural Affairs Advisory Commission is accepting applications for a Creative Resiliency grant program for the 2022 grant cycle, which runs from July 1 through June 30, 2022.
The grant program offers limited, flexible support to arts, humanities and cultural nonprofit organizations in Dubuque for activities that expand organizational capacity, increase financial stability, promote equity and inclusion or enhance programming in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and/or inequity concerns, according to a press release.
Funds will be awarded on a competitive basis, with awards ranging from $750 to $1,500, based on prior year organizational operating budgets.
The program uses balances remaining from the 2021 budget for arts and culture activities of the Economic Development Department.
Applications will be due by 11:59 p.m. Friday, July 9. Application guidelines, scoring rubric and access to the online application forms are available at www.cityofdubuque.org/2984/Creative-Resiliency-Grant.
For more information, visit www.cityofdubuque.org/artsandculture or contact City of Dubuque Arts & Cultural Affairs Coordinator Jenni Petersen-Brant at jbrant@cityofdubuque.org or 563-690-6059.