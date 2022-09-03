The fall season brings out an appetite for pumpkins and apples. In the tri-state area, there are several places to visit to get your fill. Opening days and hours might vary depending on seasonal readiness, so call ahead of your visit or check online to confirm hours, product availability, admission, etc.
Bluebell Orchard, 1600 Seippel Road, Dubuque. Wide variety of apples. Other fruits and vegetables available as well. 563-583-5454.
Czipar’s Apple Orchard,8610 U.S. 52, Dubuque. The biggest event is when it hosts the Apple Festival in September. The orchard has been in the Czipar family since the 1940s. 563-582-7476. www.facebook.com/cziparsorchard.
Ditmar Farms and Orchard,256 S. Grebner Road, Elizabeth, Ill. Features a pumpkin patch, apple orchard and sweet corn. 815-858-3413. www.
Orchard Landing Apple Farm,6635 W. Beaty Hollow Road, Hanover, Ill. Apples, pumpkins, honey, maple syrup, jellies and apple cider doughnuts. 815-281-0773. www.orchardlandingfarm.com
Schuster’s Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze,7541 Schueller Heights Road, Dubuque. Two hay ride wagons carry people back and forth to the patch. There are corn stalks, Indian corn, gourds and baked goods. 563-556-2879. www.schusterspumpkinpatch.com.
Sherman’s Pumpkin Farm and Corn Maze, 413 S. Wayne St., Manchester, Iowa. A perfect family venue with a wooden train, pirate ship, play house and, of course, a pumpkin patch and corn maze. 563-920-2732. www.facebook.com/Shermans
PumpkinFarm.
Shihata’s Orchard,6143 Limery Road, Prairie du Chien, Wis. Five-acre pumpkin patch and 40 acres of 11 varieties of apples. Orchard festival in October. Bakery barn, cider doughnuts and country fun park. 608-326-2785. www.shihataorchard.com.
Vesperman Farms, 8149 Stage Road, Lancaster, Wis. Pumpkin patch, corn maze, games and activities, animals, food and much more. 608-723-2712. www.vespermanfarms.com.
