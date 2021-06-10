If your birthday is today: Take a close look at what's happening around you before you decide to head in an uncertain direction. Think matters through, be smart about the decisions you make and don't take on more than you can handle. Don't trust others to know what's best for you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Finish what you start, regardless of what others do or say. Don't count on anyone but yourself when it comes to making a difference. Pick collaborators carefully.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Be receptive to new or unusual concepts. Personal growth and enlightenment will foster new beginnings that are not only lucrative, but energizing as well.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Work alongside people who share your interests and concerns. Consider where your energy and money will make a difference and structure your plans accordingly. Don't let emotions take charge.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Professional matters will challenge you. Make adjustments to fit the changing playing field, and you will stay on top of your game. Control situations instead of letting them lead you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Hone your skills and put them to work in new and exciting ways. Make changes that will help you get ahead. Doing something you enjoy will lift your spirits and improve your health.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Pay attention to what associates, friends and relatives are doing. Be ready to jump in and make a difference, and you'll change the way people view you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) A situation involving a friend, relative or partner will require monitoring. Verify the information you receive and discuss confusing matters.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Revisit your financial and investment options. Consider the best way to make your money grow. Rethink any changes you want to make to your living space. An unnecessary expenditure will lead to stress.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Listen to what others have to say, but do what feels right when it comes to situations that affect your home and family. Do what's best for you and your loved ones.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) You'll face opposition. You are better off sitting back, listening carefully and mulling over your options. Don't feel obligated to get involved in something you don't like.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Set reasonable goals. Express your vision with enthusiasm and a solid plan. Question anyone who is disruptive or deceptive.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) A change of plans will throw you in an unexpected direction. Don't overreact; do what you do best and keep moving forward. Hard work will pay off in the end; complaining will stand in your way.
June 10