ASBURY, Iowa — Another annual festival will make its return this year following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Asbury’s Music in the Park Festival will take place from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 10, and will include inflatables, games and prizes, a petting zoo, magic, face-painting and free ice cream.
Food and beverages from Just 4 Kicks, Freddie’s Popcorn Co., Magoo’s Pizza and Happi Hibachi will be available, in addition to the Asbury Civic and Recreation Foundation beer stand.
Local entertainment will begin at 12:15 p.m. in the Wagner Pavilion, featuring Relative Jazz, Kristina Marie Castenada and Shawn Healy, Theresa Rosetta, Ralph Kluseman and Johnnie Walker, and the Hangin’ Around Band.
Headlining band Sushi Roll will perform from 7 to 11 p.m.
Shuttle service will be available throughout the day.