After success with blockbuster films such as “Aquaman” and “Furious 7,” director James Wan makes his return to the horror genre with “Malignant.”
Madison is pregnant and settling down in a new home in Seattle with her husband. Suddenly, she begins to have visions of people getting murdered, only for her to discover the murders are taking place in real life.
The film stars Annabelle Wallis, Maddie Hanson, George Young, Jacqueline McKenzie and Michole Briana White.
“Malignant” grows on you. While initially it begins as a schlocky B-movie, it escalates into something else entirely. Thanks to a bonkers twist in the second half, as well as some epic and gory action, the movie really unleashes itself later on.
The first half was sort of shaky. Wallis and the other performers offer campy and over-the-top performances that took awhile for me to adjust to. Certain lines of dialogue are delivered with unabashed campiness and self-awareness. This approach won’t work for everyone, and it sort of dragged the movie down at times.
Despite this, Wan commands the screen with his directorial dexterity. While Wallis isn’t the best actress, she does just enough for the viewer to be engaged in her horrific plight.
The scare sequences and horror action are directed with visual flair and skill. Wan doesn’t opt for jump-scares, as he excels in building — and often cranking the dial — on the tension. Certain images and implications of a menacing presence are enough to satisfy fans of the genre. And don’t get me started on the amount of gore.
The camerawork often is free and fleeting in these sequences of intense action. It can be from Wan shooting from the ceiling pointing down throughout a maze of a mansion as characters evade danger. Or it can be in the middle of a full-fledged assault in a prison full of inmates.
The range of spectacle always is handled with assured confidence from Wan, and it always looks fantastic.
I have to emphasize how much the film improves during the second half. The crazy plot twist and expansive location and world-building are the true kickers. These elements make the film feel more epic and memorable than an average horror flick. They are a memorable lane switch into a much crazier story than what you expect. I really appreciate how Wan swung for the fences in the second half.
Some of the characters are not entirely memorable or used as well as they should have been.
However, Wan marks his stamp with some memorable horror filmmaking. If you can stick through the first half, the second half is a crazy roller-coaster ride that’s worth experiencing.
Thanks to some sharp direction, a daring twist and some fun horror-gore action, there’s no doubt that “Malignant” will stay with you.
I give “Malignant” 3.5 stars out of 5. The film is rated R and runs for 1 hour and 51 minutes. It’s playing in theaters and is available to stream on HBO Max through Sunday, Oct. 10.