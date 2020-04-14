There has never been a better time to explore the virtual world.
Our modern connectivity provides us with many ways to communicate via email, social networks and instant messaging (often used to talk to a family member on the other end of the couch). It gives us the vast world of television and film with the push of a button on the remote. It lets us play games with people across the country and around the world.
But there’s more. Lots more.
From Broadway and opera to ancient civilizations and modern day marvels, here are some additional ways to expand your world:
Visit a museum
While most museums are closed due to the pandemic, online tours, educational videos and other materials are easily accessible.
Smithsonian Magazine has links to 10 world class museums you can tour online. Explore the secret annex where the Frank family hid during World War II at the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam, take in the wonder of the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican Museums in Rome or explore the history of European art at the London National Gallery. Visit www.tinyurl.com/u3tn2ng for these and other museums with online tours.
Get into the arts
Lincoln Center at Home, a new site created in response to the COVID-19 social distancing policies, is offering a full slate of daily pop-up classes, family activities, film, opera, music and dance. Visit www.lincolncenter.org/calendar for scheduled classes and performances.
Art21, dedicated to promoting and supporting artists in all genres, is making all of the episodes of its Peabody Award-winning show, “Art in the Twenty-First Century,” available on its website. Visitors can go to the studios of 10 artists who talk about their process, their work space and their daily routines. Visit www.art21.org.
Introduce your kids (or yourself) to Shakespeare with a contemporary retelling of one of the bard’s comedies, “Much Ado About Nothing.” Visit www.tinyurl.com/vve297x. You can view Broadway shows like “Kinky Boots,” “Present Laughter,” “42nd Street,” “The King and I” and more. A PBS Passport account might be required for access to some videos.
In or out of this world
Get a panoramic view of the seven wonders of the modern world. Travel from South America to Central America, across the Atlantic Ocean to Europe, to the subcontinent of India, the ancient city of Petra in Jordan and finish your journey with the Great Wall of China in Asia. Visit www.panoramas.dk/7-wonders.
Visit Buckingham Palace in London, England; the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France; or check out the colorful architecture of St. Basil’s Cathedral in Moscow, Russia. You can do it all from your laptop. Check out www.virtualtours.city.
Stay closer to home and tour some national parks. Virtual tours are available for Kenai Fjords National Park in Alaska, Dry Tortugas National Park in Florida, Carlsbad Caverns in New Mexico, Bryce Canyon in Utah and Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Go to www.nps.gov.
NASA at Home has virtual tours and augmented reality activities that will take you to labs and research centers within NASA operations and even to the International Space Station. Visit www.tinyurl.com/uzeuszk.