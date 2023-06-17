Today is Saturday, June 17, the 168th day of 2023. There are 197 days left in the year.
On this date
• In 1775, the Revolutionary War Battle of Bunker Hill resulted in a costly victory for the British, who suffered heavy losses.
• In 1885, the Statue of Liberty arrived in New York Harbor aboard the French ship Isere.
• In 1930, President Herbert Hoover signed the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act, which boosted U.S. tariffs to historically high levels, prompting foreign retaliation.
• In 1963, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Abington (Pa.) School District v. Schempp, struck down, 8-1, rules requiring the recitation of the Lord’s Prayer or reading of Biblical verses in public schools.
• In 1967, China successfully tested its first thermonuclear (hydrogen) bomb.
• In 1972, President Richard Nixon’s eventual downfall began with the arrest of five burglars inside the Democratic headquarters in Washington, D.C.’s, Watergate complex.
• In 1994, after leading police on a slow-speed chase on Southern California freeways, O.J. Simpson was arrested and charged with murder in the slayings of his ex-wife, Nicole, and her friend, Ronald Goldman. (Simpson was later acquitted in a criminal trial but held liable in a civil trial.)
• In 2015, nine people were shot to death in a historic African-American church in Charleston, South Carolina; suspect Dylann Roof was arrested the following morning. (Roof was convicted of federal hate crimes and sentenced to death; he later pleaded guilty to state murder charges and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.)
Today’s Birthdays
Actor Peter Lupus is 91. Movie director Ken Loach is 87. Singer Barry Manilow is 80. Comedian Joe Piscopo is 72. Actor Mark Linn-Baker is 69. Actor Jon Gries is 66. Rock singer Jello Biafra is 65. Movie producer-director-writer Bobby Farrelly is 65. Actor Thomas Haden Church is 63. Actor Greg Kinnear is 60. Actor Kami Cotler is 58. Olympic gold medal speed skater Dan Jansen is 58. Actor Jason Patric is 57. Actor-comedian Will Forte is 53. Latin pop singer Paulina Rubio is 52. Tennis player Venus Williams is 43. Actor Arthur Darvill is 41. Actor Jodie Whittaker is 41. Actor Manish Dayal is 40. Country singer Mickey Guyton is 40. Actor Marie Avgeropoulos is 37. Rapper Kendrick Lamar is 36. Actor KJ Apa is 26.