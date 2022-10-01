The Rev. Gabriel Odura Mensah, an international priest from the Archdiocese of Cape Coast, Ghana, in West Africa, began his commitment in the Archdiocese of Dubuque this summer.
The priest who visited his grandmother’s home captivated Mensah at a young age. The man’s appearance and kindness spoke to him, and he remembers telling his grandmother he, too, would be a priest one day. When he learned a college education would be required to do so, the dream was put on hold because there were few colleges at the time, and they were all far away.
Years later, as a member of the Catholic Youth Organization, Mensah attended an ordination, and his desire to be a priest resurfaced. On the day he declared his intent to his parents, the family was farming together. His younger brother wasn’t cooperating, so his father told the boy if he didn’t want to be a farmer, he could be a priest. At that moment, Mensah set his future in motion and said, “That is what I want to do.”
Mensah entered the seminary in 1985, where he spent the next 14 years completing major and minor seminary. He studied spirituality, philosophy and theology for four years, before being ordained in 2001. He has served as associate pastor, rector and parish priest several times during the past 20 years, and he seems to have a gift for growing rectories into parishes.
“Intrinsically motivated to do the work,” Mensah doesn’t find the workload of a priest to be challenging. “In case there is reincarnation, I will be a Catholic priest,” said Mensah smiling, “I find fulfillment in it. It brings me joy.”
In Ghana, Mensah led a rural group in building a church with a mission house, complete with nine bedrooms, three offices and a dining hall. They gathered sand from the riverbed for bricks and chopped trees from the nearby forest for wood. By using only local resources and manpower, the group was able to construct exactly what the financially challenged community needed.
“The work here for me is no work at all,” said Mensah, reflecting on his current role at Spires of Faith Cluster. “It is easy.” He resides in Worthington where he hopes to become part of the community. “I wish I could visit the homes and farms of each person.”
Mensah enjoys visiting shut-ins and feels he “takes Jesus to their house” when he visits the sick and aged to deliver the Eucharist. A self-described “easy-going and quiet person,” he established an after-lunch prayer routine while in seminary he abides by today.
“I read the Bible a lot. I believe what it tells me,” said Mensah, who also feels God communicates with him through dreams. “I get messages in dreams of things that sometimes happen in the future.”
There are differences in his life as a priest in America. For example, Mensah cooks his food and does his own laundry now, but in Ghana, those services are provided to all priests. Fortunately, he knows how to do these things well and enjoys running into parishioners while grocery shopping.
Rice, West African stews and soups are his go-to meals, often with a combination of cloves, garlic, peppers, tomatoes, onions, carrots and okra. One cultural mainstay, FuFu, is made from cassava powder, which he has to travel to a Cedar Rapids Asian market to find.
The Catholic Church in Ghana is structured differently than it is here.
“We don’t have Eucharistic ministers in Ghana, only priests. We also don’t have permanent deacons.”
In Ghana, the deacon is a stepping stone into the priesthood, so they are prohibited from marrying. He also notices cultural differences such as calling or texting to schedule a visit with parishioners or fellow priests.
“In Ghana, I can stop by without an appointment.”
Mensah is used to the community coming together for a birth, wedding or funeral to support and celebrate because they know “if it affects one person, it affects the whole community.”
In America, it’s based upon invitation, which also is new for Mensah who lives by the principle, “A joy shared is a joy increased. A sorrow shared, is a sorrow diminished.”
More than 20 years after his ordination, Mensah hopes to model the kindness that he saw as a child from his village priest, so he too might “encourage people to have a vocation in the priesthood.”
Mensah plans to spend the next two to four years serving and learning in the Archdiocese of Dubuque.
