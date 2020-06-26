Director Judd Apatow brings a healthy dose of heart and laughs in the dramatic comedy, “The King of Staten Island.”
A 24-year-old lowlife Scott Carlin must get his life together after his mother begins to date a firefighter in New York.
The film stars Pete Davidson, Marisa Tomei, Bill Burr, Bel Powley, Maude Apatow and Steve Buscemi. It’s co-written by Davidson and Apatow and is directed by Apatow.
Partly inspired by his life, Davidson proves himself a charismatic and capable lead.
He taps into some emotional beats that make you truly care for his character despite his bad decisions. I found him to be a hilarious and sympathetic protagonist. Beneath his mistakes lies a heart of gold. Above all else, he’s the reason to see this film. His writing and performance make me excited for his future endeavors.
The supporting cast is superb across the board. Tomei as Scott’s mother and Burr as her boyfriend are heavy hitters. Tomei is an acting veteran at this point and you can expect a great emotional performance from her.
Burr is a gifted comedian and he gets to flaunt it. Davidson stands toe-to-toe with each, which was quite impressive. The dynamic is one of the best elements.
Scott finds himself at odds with his mother’s romance. This makes for some funny and occasionally dramatic scenes that develop their relationship as the film progresses.
The comedy usually hits more than it misses. Davidson’s comedic chops are where the majority of the laughs reside. Despite some duds, there were a few occasions where I howled with laughter.
As per usual with Apatow’s films, “Staten Island” runs about 15 minutes too long. There are some unnecessary scenes or ones that overstay their welcome.
Apatow typically fumbled the pacing in his recent movies, so this was to be expected, but still disappointing. It’s not enough to overlook the huge positives that the film has to offer.
Davidson’s open-hearted performance will resonate with younger audiences in particular, just as it did with me. There’s enough hearty laughs and emotional value to make this an easy recommendation. As an added bonus, the movie sports a great soundtrack.
Though Apatow self-indulges in regards to pacing, Davidson’s witty writing and performance are the star of the show.
This is definitely a fun summer flick.
I give “The King of Staten Island” 3.75 stars out of 5. “The King of Staten Island” is rated R and runs for 2 hours and 17 minutes. It’s available to rent on all digital retailers.