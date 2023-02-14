You know I advocate taking a daily multivitamin/mineral, half in the morning and half at night; 1,000 IU of vitamin D3; and 1,100 mg of DHA/EPA in algal or fish oil. Folks are beginning to get the message: Around a quarter of you age 20 to 39 and 40% of those over 60 take a multivitamin/mineral.

But there’s one nutrient that you may never have heard of — and probably don’t get enough of — that I’d recommend, not as a supplement, but from my favorite foods: salmon and cruciferous veggies. It’s choline. The adequate intake for men and women ages 19-plus is 550 milligram and 425 milligrams daily, respectively — in the U.S. men average 402 milligrams daily, women 278 milligrams. Most multivitamin/minerals don’t contain it.

Recommended for you

Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.