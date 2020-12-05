The first column I ever wrote was in the fall of 1974 for the high school newspaper, The Parrot, in my hometown of Stoughton, Wis.
Back then, most columns had titles. I named mine Smorgasport, because Stoughton is full of Scandinavians. My column logo was a photo of me from the waist up, wearing a hooded sweatshirt under my letter jacket and looking to the right, toward the future, I guess.
I estimate since then that I have written 1,776 columns (give or take a few; that number is at least patriotic!) at a combined five newspapers in Wisconsin, Missouri, Wyoming, Idaho and Iowa.
One of my first ones in Dubuque was as a newly hired sports reporter. I couldn't understand why Dubuque had a dog track. Sports editor, Hal Lagerstrom, earned a lot of respect from me for tolerating my differing viewpoint despite his love for the track.
Today is my last column.
No, I'm not retiring yet. But I'm 63, and, as the Beatles song goes ... "Will you still need me, will you still feed me, when I'm 64" in February.
So, why stop now? It's a combination of things, I guess. I'm burned out. I've run out of ideas and things to say in a creative way. I don't feel as relevant as I used to ...
Blame it on the virus -- it's the convenient thing to do.
I've written some pretty odd columns throughout the years. One in the 1990s was about my distaste with the contemporary, tight-cropped and revealing volleyball uniforms worn by Dubuque high school girls. I heard some negative feedback on that one, but that style of uniform wasn't around much longer, either.
One time, I tried to be funny by describing how much my wife hated it when I picked loudly at my toenails. One female reader wrote a letter to the editor, stating how disgusting it was. Several months later, another woman told me that it was her all-time favorite of my columns (why didn't SHE write a letter to the editor?)
Mostly, my columns have been as personal as my editors have allowed them to be, whether it was coping with my first wife's unsuccessful battle with breast cancer, stating my viewpoints on social and political situations or sharing my deep spiritual faith.
Through it all, I have tried to preach tolerance when you can't fully accept something or somebody. No segment of society has a corner on tolerance. Neither should it likewise force acceptance.
One of my former supervisors recently characterized me as a deep thinker. That about sums it up (when I'm not acting like a silly overgrown kid, that is).
I'm also an older, white, Christian man. According to some people, that's three strikes against me. But you know what? Every one of those strikes was a foul ball. As Jim Swenson -- not a label or anonymous member of any stereotypical group -- I'm still up to bat. You can't strike or cancel me out.
There's one phrase -- one tenet -- regardless of whether you're religious or not, that I've used most often to end my columns: The Golden Rule.
We're all complicated, imperfect and unique. If every one of us would pledge to do onto others as we wish they would do unto us, our world would immediately be a better place.
God bless and thanks to all who have read my columns.