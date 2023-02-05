When working with our clients to sell items for them we like to stay in the $100-plus range.
Lower-value items we can group in small collections to get to that price. But some items just do not have enough value to make it cost effective.
Decorative figurines fall into that category.
Precious Moments started in 1978 with just 21 figurines in the collection. Today, the number is in the thousands of variations.
I remember a client who visited our offices several years ago with her insurance bill listing her Precious Moments collection with an insured value of more than $10,000. She got that number from the official Precious Moments collectors guide.
She had advertised the entire collection locally for sale and was offered $2,500. This amount was way too low for her, so she turned down the offer.
I showed her that the values she based her insurance on were much higher than what the same items were selling for at the time on eBay. She asked me what she should do, and I told her to reach out to the person that made the offer of $2,500 and accept it.
Any of the original 21 figurines first produced in 1978 do hold interest for collectors.
The one pictured here is called “God Loveth A Cheerful Giver.” We recently sold this item for $250 on eBay, which is a very good value for a figurine from Precious Moments. The vast majority of them sell for less than $10.
If you have an item and you would like to know what it is worth, send digital pictures with a brief description to paulhconnor@gmail.com or make an appointment to visit 201 N. Commerce St., Galena, Ill.
