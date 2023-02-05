giver.jpg

This Precious Moments figurine recently sold on eBay for $250. The vast majority in this collection routinely sell for less than $10.

 Contributed

When working with our clients to sell items for them we like to stay in the $100-plus range.

Lower-value items we can group in small collections to get to that price. But some items just do not have enough value to make it cost effective.

If you have an item and you would like to know what it is worth, send digital pictures with a brief description to paulhconnor@gmail.com or make an appointment to visit 201 N. Commerce St., Galena, Ill. Visit

www.ezsellusa.com.

