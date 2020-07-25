We’ve all heard of Christmas in July. It might be strange to consider that right now, but then again, maybe not.
At any time of year, Christians’ lives become a stable for greatness — a place for the humility of God to dwell. Yet, all we have is the straw of our lives with which to comfort this infinitely good promised One.
We might feel our life is too empty, too bland, too troubled to invite wonder to visit us. And yet, that is exactly where God’s grace always is found, in the midst of all we cannot manage or solve alone.
Something always is being resurrected from the dying around us. There’s always a new birth to welcome — a surprise newness just beneath the surface.
Of course, we wonder how this advent-Christmas story can become new and real again in the middle of all we face today.
Does our somewhat cynical eye question how we can hold deep faith when all the waiting and longing of people around the world seems to fall on deaf ears? The critical state of nearly half the world threatens our very survival and, surely, our security.
With little else to do, maybe now is a perfect time to intentionally make room in our hearts for a new birth — new life?
Everything is different about this Christmas in July as it necessarily reflects the real circumstances of our lives: Distancing and masking, sheltering and even dying.
What one exercise or practice would help me create a space where mystery and a newborn presence could grow in my mind and heart? What ordinary, almost unnoticed aspect of my youthful or elder years could become a gift from this newborn one in me for others?
We’re never as alone or isolated as we feel. A contemporary hymn reminds us: “I will come to you in the silence; I will lift you from all your fear.” This giving season needs our confidence that together we will give one another hope and support, however new that looks.
All we have is the straw of our lives. But that is enough — a dwelling place for grace to make its home. Our quiet provides a space to listen. Our outreach extends a promise to be interested and concerned.
Someone else’s life matters as much as mine.
Being grateful for the multitude of caregivers among us sensitizes us to the sacrifices some are making for the health of all.
Being vigilant for life with our seedling of faith helps us unite our purposes, discovering that God’s new life of joy, hope and humor can be born in unexpected ways, even within the brokenness, chaos or violence that surround these days.
Christmas in July promises believers that our redeeming Savior, disguised within every challenge lifts us from all our fears.
May the unexpected presence of Christ find a home in each of us.