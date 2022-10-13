Did you know that women develop high blood pressure at a younger age than men, and it rises faster? That’s what a report in JAMA Cardiology found recently. Looking at more than 32,000 people over four decades, the research shows that beginning in their 30s, women see blood pressure go up (it could be related to estrogen imbalances, abdominal obesity and kidney disease), and it continues to rise as they age.
The good news is that there’s a lifestyle choice that tastes great and helps protect women’s heart and brain from the ravages of high blood pressure: eating potassium-rich foods.
A new study of men and women, published in the European Heart Journal, shows potassium-rich foods like nuts, avocados, beans, vegetables, fruit, salmon and dairy products (make them low or no fat) are especially beneficial for women contending with high blood pressure.
Why is potassium so helpful? It increases sodium excretion — so salt can’t increase your blood volume — and it seems to be separately heart protective. In almost 25,000 people studied, the top 30% of female potassium consumers had an 11% lower risk of cardiovascular events compared to those in the lowest 30%. Interestingly, in women who had high sodium intake, every 1-gram increase in daily potassium was associated with a 2.4 mmHg lower systolic blood pressure.
So, grab a banana, enjoy a salmon burger, dish up those beans and berries. And guys, while you only saw a 7% reduction in cardio events with a potassium-rich diet, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t adopt this, too!
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.
