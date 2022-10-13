Did you know that women develop high blood pressure at a younger age than men, and it rises faster? That’s what a report in JAMA Cardiology found recently. Looking at more than 32,000 people over four decades, the research shows that beginning in their 30s, women see blood pressure go up (it could be related to estrogen imbalances, abdominal obesity and kidney disease), and it continues to rise as they age.

The good news is that there’s a lifestyle choice that tastes great and helps protect women’s heart and brain from the ravages of high blood pressure: eating potassium-rich foods.

Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.

