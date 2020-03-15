My husband, Keith, has a tradition that he has carried with him throughout his 40 years.
Each summer, he has ventured to Door County, Wis. It’s an annual pilgrimage that originated through his parents, who once broke the screen door of their vacation cottage while trying to maneuver a crib for Keith as a newborn.
Thirty years later, when Keith and I began dating and we decided to take a chance on our first trip as a couple, he was eager to share this little slice of land.
Now married for six years, Door County has become our place, and we’ve visited each summer for the activities or early fall for the foliage for the past decade — same cottage, new screen door.
So, you can imagine Keith’s surprise when, for Christmas, I gifted him with a winter weekend getaway coinciding with Fish Creek’s annual Winterfest in late January.
We often had explored Door County during its peak season and heading into the offseason. Winter would be a new experience, and as it turned out, one that showcased the peninsula in a way we’d never seen.
The location
Known for its vast shoreline, lighthouses and abundant cherry orchards, the “left thumb of Wisconsin” is nestled between Green Bay and Lake Michigan, making it an idyllic destination for those who revel in water activities such as canoeing, kayaking and swimming. Its many parks lend themselves to hiking, biking, camping and even live theater under the stars.
During the winter, the lake freezes over, making it the place to be for ice fishing and other activities — among them, Winterfest. Portions of the festival often are hosted on the ice; however, with this year’s unseasonably mild temperatures, much of the semi-frozen lake was blocked off to those hoping to tread upon it.
And so, activities such as ice bowling were brought to the safety of dry land, along with a variety of other booths for games, a chili contest, a chocolate sale, the popular stumpf-fiddle contest, live music and an accompanying Cherry and Wine Fest hosted by Lautenbach’s Orchard Country.
Most events took place under a heated tent, surrounded by fire pits, where visitors — primarily locals — sat upon stacks of hay and sipped hot cocoa.
We also took in a short but spectacular fireworks display over the ice, while others embarked upon a candlelit hike.
Visiting during the offseason
For those visiting Door County during the summer, expect it to be busy and brimming with tourists — many from Chicagoland and other nearby Midwestern locales. For those visiting in winter, as we found, it’s a different landscape — and not just because of the snow and ice.
While several shops, wineries and cheese stops are open year-round, many of our usual haunts were closed for the season. Even our favorite breakfast joint — Pelletier’s, which hosts a nightly fish boil in the summer and houses a locally made cherry jam that we return home with in bulk — was shuttered.
As was Wilson’s Restaurant & Ice Cream Parlor, a Door County institution established in 1906 and located in Ephraim; the antique shops we reserve for rainy days during our summer visits; and our usual warm-weather stay place, Edgewater Cottages, just steps away from the lake in Fish Creek.
We ended up calling Newport Resort in Egg Harbor our home away from home for the four days of our visit. It’s situated a short distance from just about everything on the peninsula. It also included a whirlpool tub, a gas fireplace, two private balconies (that probably are even more incredible if you’re enjoying them amidst warmer temperatures) and an eat-in kitchen, making home-cooked meals from our nearby Main Street Market loot extremely convenient.
Visiting during the offseason forced us to spend a little more time relaxing, as well as exploring other areas we didn’t often frequent — and to take in new vantage points of the places we did, such as Sunset Park Beach in Fish Creek and the Cana Island Lighthouse in Bailey’s Harbor, both immersed in a winter wonderland.
Another stop is my favorite spot on the peninsula, known as Cave Point. It’s located within Cave Point County Park in Sturgeon Bay, and its cavernous stone is the result of crashing waves that have carved out delicate limestone into dramatic cliffs.
Months earlier, we watched as groups of teens cannon-bombed into the lake from rocky perches. But in January, we watched our step. Waves that had continued crashing into the rocky shore during the colder months had left the area coated in a thick ice, which made for some breathtaking, albeit dangerous, photo ops.
Exploring a quieter Door County, we enjoyed the peace and tranquility of fewer people, abundant parking and the open shoreline usually bustling with boat traffic and the clanking of sails docked within the harbor and dotting the horizon.
Our favorite wood-fired pizzeria, Wild Tomato — with various locations lining the peninsula — boasted a much shorter wait time. Blue Horse Beach Cafe in Fish Creek provided a great stop for a cup of coffee and a sandwich to hold us over while out and about. And a stop at Junipers Gin Joint, also in Fish Creek, hooked us up with some great local lake perch and a classic Wisconsin brandy Old-Fashioned, crafted to perfection.
Our usual time spent strolling through Peninsula State Park, dodging other hikers and bikers, was spent in an open field (a golf course during the warmer seasons) that we trekked across in snowshoes, while enjoying premium views of the lake.
A steep hill within the park had been transformed into an area for sledding, and well-worn tracks could be seen where cross country skiers and fat tire bikers had enjoyed an afternoon basking in the brisk sun — the same area where summer visitors flock to Nicolet Bay to enjoy a day at the beach and an ice cream cone from the nearby camp store.
While we already have our week-long summer trip booked, our winter weekend in Door County might turn into a tradition for us, as well.