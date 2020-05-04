MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Codfish Hollow Barnstormers is asking for donations to help the family-owned and volunteer-staffed barn-turned-concert-venue stay afloat.
The venue has been forced to shut its doors in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to its website, its first concert of the season is tentatively set to take place in June.
“Our goal is to reopen as soon as it is safely possible,” co-owner Tiffany Biehl wrote on the venue’s GoFundMe page. “However, we must be honest that this will not be possible without support from the community. Our monthly bills are still due, and although, as of right now, the few shows we had scheduled are postponed and not canceled, we still have to pay the bands and the bills. We have no way to make money without people in the barn — alcohol, merchandise and ticket sales are our only sources of revenue.”
To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/help-codfish-hollow. Gift cards and merchandise also are available to purchase at codfish-hollow-barnstormers.myshopify.com.