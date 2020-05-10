“You had five kids, and your mother had 11. But you’re a teacher,” remarked a new colleague.
Knowing what was coming next, I responded, “Yet we both wore shoes and graduated from college.”
The stereotypes of barefooted mothers of large families are as preposterous as boots on a duck.
For one thing, Mom was a terrible cook in spite of making three squares for 13 people, seven days per week. Every dinner included head lettuce salad, frozen veggies and meat or fish sticks. Occasionally, a partially baked potato or doorstop biscuit rolled onto the plate. Her greatest culinary achievement was TV dinners.
Mom watched Julia Child, but that’s as far as it went. “Who has time for all that cooking anyway?” she asked.
Although she failed the big-family-great-cook-mom stereotype, she was unapologetic.
“I’ve had my nose in so many great books,” she said.
In fact, Mom usually was reading at least 10 books concurrently with titles like, “The Complete Works of Plato,” “A History of the Middle East” and “E=mc2.”
She “home-schooled” us relentlessly in music, literature and history. She grammar-copped my writing. Her high school friends reported she was the scholar of their girl gang.
When child care duties lessened as we grew older, Mom resumed golf. She was a mannerly but fierce competitor.
See this photo of her shortly after the birth of No. 11? She stands ankle-deep in Lake Michigan smiling like one of those young models in travel ads. Corralling and loving 11 kids undoubtedly contributed to her size five figure.
While Dad was a big splash CEO of a burgeoning company, he knew Mom was the brains.
He often invited her to “business meetings” in the den, where he’d seek her advice on mergers and acquisitions.
“I’ve got a lot of life insurance on Patsy,” he said. “Do you have any idea how many people I’d have to hire to cover all she does?”
The only child of terribly dysfunctional parents, Mom re-created herself.
“Your father had to teach me how to diaper a baby,” she claimed.
She had never even babysat. Thus, she was far from typical.
Strangers probably saw Mom as a shy mouse dependent upon her outrageous large-living husband, but that wasn’t even close to true. Mom Tweety was the favorite of us kids and the grands, in part, because she was a quirk-a-minute.
I regularly caught her tap dancing across the kitchen floor as she folded laundry, a sock her Fred Astaire. She walked like an Egyptian through family reunions. She cajoled me into buying an accordion so we could perform duets. “Lawrence Welk is going to call us,” she was sure.
But isn’t every mother like no other? Kudos to all you terrific moms.