If your birthday is today: Moderation, discipline and strategy will be crucial this year. Refuse to let anyone talk you into something costly or risky. Focus on health, fitness and taking care of unfinished business. You can pave the way to new beginnings and rewards.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Be open to suggestions, but don't get involved in something that isn't budget-friendly. Trying to please others or being generous with your time or money will cause undue stress and limit your chance to advance.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Take a strong position if you want to get things done your way. A passionate approach will help bring about positive change. A discussion with a friend or relative will be enlightening
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Take care of unfinished business. Aim to take better care of your health. You will be taken advantage of if you are too unsuspecting.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Follow through with your plans. You can negotiate, take care of pending problems, sign contracts and make personal changes that will enhance your reputation, position or job prospects. Romance is favored.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Don't make decisions under duress. Ask questions, consider others' motives and trust the facts. Handle pressing money matters with care. Joint ventures will lead to legal entanglements.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Take care of unfinished business. A change to how you earn money or handle your financial affairs will be profitable. A chance to reconnect with someone will be eye-opening. Romance is favored.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Put your professional responsibilities first. Leave no room for error, and be prepared to make adjustments to maintain a good rapport with your superiors. A partnership will change the way you live.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Your ideas will lead to opportunities. Discuss your plans with someone who shares your concerns and interests. A romantic gesture will encourage a loved one to speak up about his or her intentions.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Refuse to let anyone take advantage of you. Concentrate on whatever will benefit you the most. Be secretive regarding your plans.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Stand up for your rights and make a difference. Your strength and courage will be recognized and appreciated. Romance is on the rise.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Don't be lured down the wrong path. Emotions will run high if you can't come to terms with what's right. Find alternative ways to use your skills.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Trust and believe in what you are capable of doing. Make changes to improve your life and emotional well-being. Personal growth will open doors to new beginnings. Love and romance are in the stars.
October 5