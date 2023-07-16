The sky’s the limit this year. Have more faith in your ability to make your dreams come true. Refuse to let others make decisions for you. Embrace what makes you happy, and everything else will fall into place. Learn from your mistakes, and you will discover how to turn your skills, knowledge and experience into something worthwhile. Make peace of mind a priority.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Control your emotions. Refuse to let anyone have the upper hand by giving them too much information. Keep your personal life and feelings to yourself and focus on others.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): What you say will be held against you. Keep discussions brief and factual. Avoid temptations. Reevaluate an offer that can affect your position, reputation or lifestyle.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): It’s time to bring about positive change and expand your horizons. A change of scenery will have you thinking about branching out in a direction that offers higher returns.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Keep your thoughts and feelings to yourself. Pay attention to what’s happening around you and how you can contribute something positive. Your actions will determine what you get in return.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Rely on your intuition for guidance. Listen and observe, and you’ll know how to keep the peace. Reevaluate your situation and lifestyle, then adjust what is no longer beneficial.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Don’t get mad; get moving. Control situations instead of letting someone disrupt your day and take you for granted. When in doubt, decide what’s best for you. Follow your heart.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Entertain friends and family, and discuss changes you want to make that will help you save up for something you genuinely want to pursue. An unusual investment will capture your attention.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Too much of anything will set you back. A systematic approach to life, love and happiness will keep you on track. An open discussion with an expert will help you devise a foolproof plan.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20): When opportunity knocks, open the door. Pay close attention to money matters and investments that can change your life and bring you closer to making your dreams come true.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take your time, review details and be resourceful. Use your intelligence and experience to ensure that your actions are not in vain. Exaggeration will set you back.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): An investment can make or break you. Do your due diligence to ensure that your decisions build equity and encourage a secure future. Consider the possibilities and strive for perfection.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t take anything for granted. Verify information before passing it along. Stand by your word, and pay close attention to where your money goes. Make your home and personal lives priorities.