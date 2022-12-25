“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.” I think of this first line from Charles Dickens’, “A Tale of Two Cities,” each year when Christmas comes.

Not only did I inherit my love of Dickens from my schoolteacher father, but also the line captures the Christmas season in which Dad’s life slipped away. In mid-December, I stopped by my folks’ home and asked Dad where Mama was. He answered wryly, “Out shopping for a dress for my funeral, I reckon.”

