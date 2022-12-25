“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.” I think of this first line from Charles Dickens’, “A Tale of Two Cities,” each year when Christmas comes.
Not only did I inherit my love of Dickens from my schoolteacher father, but also the line captures the Christmas season in which Dad’s life slipped away. In mid-December, I stopped by my folks’ home and asked Dad where Mama was. He answered wryly, “Out shopping for a dress for my funeral, I reckon.”
With a twinkle, he told me where the bottle of Jack Daniels that Mama disapproved of was concealed in the basement and asked me to bring us each up a snort. “And don’t pour it with an eyedropper.”
His sense of humor helped us through this bittersweet time. A few weeks previously, when he came out of a surgical procedure into the recovery area, the man in the sheeted cubby next to him was howling in pain. Dad turned to Mama and whispered a paraphrased quote from poet Dylan Thomas, “That fellow is not going gentle into that good night.”
Soon after my visit to the family home, Dad was taken to the hospital’s bravely decorated intensive care ward. As a retired teacher of high school English, he loved seeing former students who had become members of the hospital’s staff.
Meanwhile winter temperatures had dropped dramatically, and at my drafty old house, an army of mice sought refuge. They jeered at my traps, so an exterminator was summoned. Next, our dog Maddy dashed out the door and into the street when a friend visited, and was struck by a car. She survived but lost an eye.
When Dad’s condition worsened dramatically just before Christmas, his doctor suggested a long shot: That he be put on a ventilator so his lungs could heal enough to buy some time. Dad agreed on the condition he be taken off after a few days if it didn’t help.
Come Christmas, and my food-focused family — knowing when we were licked — succumbed to buying a lousy grocery store Christmas dinner. After dinner, we put the sad foil pan the turkey came in on the kitchen floor so our injured dog could hoover up the leavings. My son-in-law cracked us up declaring, “Maddy, you won’t believe your eye.”
Two days later, our family gathered around Dad’s bedside singing hymns. His condition had worsened, and we honored our pledge to let him go if the ventilator didn’t help. We were not sure he was conscious until my mother whispered into his ear, “George, you will see your mother soon.” A tear of joy trickled down his eye. And that was the best of times.
