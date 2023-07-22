I had to chuckle when I reread Mark’s Gospel (Mark 12:28-34). Here’s a scribe approaching Jesus and asking him a question.
“Which is the greatest commandment?” Jesus answered correctly for the scribe. It reminded me of my elementary school religion question posed to us students. “Why did God make you?” Answer: “God made me to know him, to love him and to be happy with him in the next.” The teacher nodded her head in approval.
Yet there is more to this inquiry to Jesus. Was the scribe testing him? Jesus must have answered the question correctly, for no one dared to ask him any more questions.
You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, with all your mind, and with all your strength. You shall love your neighbor as yourself. When I was teaching Religious Formation, I would have the elementary students memorize with actions.
Jesus quotes this from the Hebrew Scriptures, the Schema, which is the Jewish declaration of faith in one God, found in the Torah, in the book of Deuteronomy. The Jewish believer is to recite this in the morning and in the evening.
This is what we Christians are to live by: As Jesus says, there are not two commandments but one commandment. Love God and your neighbor. But Jesus adds: Love others as yourself. This love for ourselves is not a selfish one, centered on “me.” How can I love someone unless I truly love myself, as God loves me, God’s creation?
I would like to offer a perspective that broadens how to love others and love God — and that is looking at God’s creation around us.
We live in a Garden of Eden — beautifully made by Creator God. But what has happened? Why do we have oil spills in the ocean that kill fish, seagulls, geese and pelicans? Why do we have toxins in the soil that kill? Why do people and animals get sick with polluted air, with chemical lawns? Why do we have landfills packed with nonperishables? Why do we put profits and consumerism before caring for God’s creation?
Climate change has challenged me/us into new ways of thinking and doing. A book published in 2013, “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Kimmerer, remains a best-seller. Robin is an indigenous woman and a botanist with a scientific education as well as a relational view toward the earth and its inhabitants. Words of wisdom flow from Robin’s pen based on her family and work experience.
- Sometimes we take what we want and do not need, or we take too much, or we feel we are in control of creation. Take only what you need. Take only what is given.
- Killing a “who” demands something different than killing an “it.” Creatures are kinsfolk in relationship with us.
- Use whatever is given respectfully. Never waste.
- When using something and it is depleted, leave some for others.
- Share what we have with others.
- Be grateful for what is given.
- Give as gift in reciprocity for what you’ve been given. Whatever you receive you give back.
- Sustain the ones who sustain you and the earth will last forever.
- Creation is a gift to be cherished.
- We are relational people. We are in relationship to Mother Earth, sacred and personal.
Kimmerer writes “We are all bound by a covenant of reciprocity: plant breath for animal breath, winter and summer, predator and prey, grass and fire, night and day, living and dying. Water knows this, clouds know this. Soil and rock know they are dancing in a continuous giveaway of making, unmaking and making again the earth. In the dance of the giveaway, remember that the earth is a gift that we must pass on, just as it came to us.”
When I was in the drug store this past week, a customer said to the clerk, “Please, no plastic bag. I’m trying to save the environment.” I saw a highway sign recently with a picture of Smokey Bear, “Love your neighbor. Save forest fires.”
Pope Francis writes in Laudato Si, “I would like to ask all those who have positions of responsibility in economic, political and social life, and all men and women of goodwill: Let us be ‘protectors’ of creation, protectors of God’s plan inscribed in nature, protectors of one another and of the environment.” (p.11.)
Love God and love your neighbor. Creation is the ongoing continuance of God’s love for us and we are to extend God’s love in respecting creation.
As the indigenous people say: What we do affects the seventh generation, so lovingly take care of creation for all, now and in the future.