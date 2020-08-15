Lamentation is a lost art.
But the physical and spiritual health of this nation might well depend on rediscovering that lost art and practicing it.
Funeral directors and psychologists have known for some time how going through the grief process — as painful as it is and as tempting as it is for stoic Scandinavian-Americans like me to stuff it inside and suck it up — is a vital step toward healing from losses, including those from death.
Yet, I don’t hear many honest lamentations over the losses we’ve all experienced as the result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Those losses have included in-person school for our kids, spectator sports, concerts, plays, parties, community festivals, even the simple joys of meeting friends at a watering hole, browsing in a bookstore or passing the peace during a worship service.
As a culture, there are two predominant reactions to these situations, neither of which, by itself, is healthful or helpful.
One of those reactions: Deny the disease’s danger, and conduct “business as usual” — maybe without masking or social distancing — with the rationalization that the threat of catching a crippling or fatal case of COVID-19 is less harmful, economically or psychologically, than adapting to the reality of contagion.
The other not-helpful reaction: Fail to acknowledge our sense of loss for things we hold dear, and which we are likely to live without for the foreseeable future, because this virus spreads fast and loves crowds.
Yes, we need to have a serious, science-based societal discussion, and decisions, about changes we need to make to lessen the dangers of COVID-19, until those dangers abate.
But first, we need to lament. Now, what does lamentation entail?
The Bible offers several insights — one of them, an Old Testament book called, wait for it, Lamentations.
Biblical scholars describe Lamentations as a psalter (a poem book or hymnal) composed of verses mourning the destruction of Jerusalem by the Babylonians, about 587 years before the time of Jesus Christ.
As I read through Lamentations, and imagine ancient exiles singing these songs in a strange land, I’m struck by the emotions expressed. Sadness, yes. But there’s also penitence, rage, hope and despair — sometimes intermixed, like the fabrics of a crazy quilt.
The way the book ends is both striking and instructive — asking God for restoration of what was lost, followed immediately by expression of lingering disquiet: “Or hast thou utterly rejected us? Are thou exceedingly angry with us?”
Another Bible passage exemplifying lamentation is Psalm 137, a poem that starts with weeping by Babylon’s waters and ends with imagery of babies being dashed against rocks.
Not even the staunchest Biblical literalist would suggest God is instructing us to kill little kids. Rather, this passage gives us permission to vent the vitriolic fury we experience when we lose something we value — including a nation or a familiar way of living.
So, let’s lament what COVID-19 has wrested from us. Let’s be sad about canceled state fairs, mad about called-off college football seasons, scared and uncertain about how our children will fare attending school in front of a computer, or staying six feet away from classmates and teachers.
Then and only then, let’s figure out how to live with our losses.